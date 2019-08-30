30 Best Tailgate Games for Your Next Football Party

Football season is back! And that means it’s tailgating time. Those parties aren’t just for chowing down on BBQ, but also a time for play. And there is no shortage of tailgate games to help you pass the time prior to kickoff.

We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and best tailgate games, including cornhole, football toss games, beer pong, Kan Jam, and other favorites. Whether you’re an NFL or college football fan, you’ll be sure to find something on the list to make your pre-game party a memorable one.