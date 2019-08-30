30 Best Tailgate Games for Your Next Football Party

Football season is back! And that means it’s tailgating time. Those parties aren’t just for chowing down on BBQ, but also a time for play. And there is no shortage of tailgate games to help you pass the time prior to kickoff.
We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and best tailgate games, including cornhole, football toss games, beer pong, Kan Jam, and other favorites. Whether you’re an NFL or college football fan, you’ll be sure to find something on the list to make your pre-game party a memorable one.
Football season means it’s cornhole season. One of the most popular tailgate games is cornhole, a contest that can provide hours of fun at the game or home. And the theme of this set is perfect for the football fan of any level.
This bundle set from GoSports includes 2 water-resistant 3 feet by 2 feet medium-density fiberboard (MDF) wood boards, 8 all-weather regulation size (6 inch by 6 inch) bags, a carrying case, and rules of the game.
The boards easily fold down for simple transport in the carrying case.
If you’re an NFL fan, then this cornhole set from Victory Tailgate is what you need.
The officially licensed bundle includes 2 durable, wooden boards measuring 2 feet by 4 feet and 8 bean bags in regulation size (6 inches by 6 inches) and weight (16 ounces). The board itself has a sleek design known as the Weathered Series and logo and words are printed in team colors.
Most NFL teams are available.
If you’re got your NFL cornhole board set ready to go, it might be time to get some backup bags in your favorite team’s design.
These bags from Victory Tailgate are officially licensed and come in a set of 8 — 4 of each team color. They are regulation size and weight (6 inches by 6 inches and 15-16 ounces) and made of heavy-duty 10 ounce duck cloth fabric and are double-stitched on all the seams for added durability. They are filled with whole kernel corn, which is what the pros use.
Available in most NFL teams, you’ll get a carrying case for easy storage and transport.
If college football is more your thing, take a look at the Victory Tailgate NCAA Cornhole Set, which is available in over 600 colleges and universities.
Officially licensed, the set includes 2 boards, which measure 2 feet by 4 feet, and have printed graphics of your school’s logo and colors. This specific design is known as the Triangle Series.
Eight regulation size bags (6 inches by 6 inches, 15-16 ounces) are also included and are durably made with 10 ounce duck cloth, then triple- and double-stitched on all seams.
Let everyone know who you’re pulling for this college football season with the Victory Tailgate NCAA Cornhole Bags.
Vivid and bright decorated in school colors, you’ll get 8 total bags. They are regulation size and weight and are made of 10 ounce duck cloth with triple-stitched seams for extra durability. Each is filled with American-sourced kernel corn.
There are over 600 colleges and universities available to choose from.
Another one of the more popular tailgate games — and party games in general — is Kan Jam. This game let’s you show off your frisbee throwing accuracy and hand-eye coordination.
Each set includes 2 portable goals, ajn official Kan Jam disc, and instructions on how to play. All the materials are durably made and feature all-weather construction.
A variation of the Kan Jam classic game is perfect for tailgates, Hard Count Football Set.
This game incorporates real-life football moves like passing, catching, and scoring. You can play with 2 teams up to 4 people per team.
Portable and lightweight, Kan Jam Hard Count is easy to transport and store.
Challenge your fellow tailgaters to a passing competition with the Quarterback Touchdown football game from Kids Again.
It’s actually a 2-sided target with a baseball game on the other side. In all, it’s 4 games in one — 21, Around the World, Tic Tac Toe, and QB Touchdown Play.
What you’ll receive is a heavy duty frame with a target, 4 mini footballs, a carrying case, and instructions for all the games.
An old-time tabletop favorite is now available in giant form. 4 Connect in a Row from Yard Games provides hours of great fun for any tailgate or house party.
The durable wood frame is professionaly stained and measures 31 inches long by 23 inches high. It includes 42 plastic coins, each measuring 3 1/2 inches in diameter. You’ll get 21 red and 21 blue.
It sets up and takes down very quickly and comes with a carrying case for easy transport and storage.
Let’s stay on classic favorites in larger-than-normal form with the GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower.
The tower starts at 2 1/2 feet tall and can grows to a height over 5 feet during play. You’ll receive 54 blocks (18 rows) and each measures 7 3/4 inches lonig by 1 1/2 inches by 2 1/2 inches. The wood is knot free pine for added durability. It includes a carrying case and a dry erase board to help keep track of your made-up rules.
You can get the set in Natural Wood (pictured), Brown Stain Wood, or Gray Stain Wood.
Easily one of the most popular tailgate games for the adult football fans is beer pong. And this table, which measures 8 feet, from PartyPongTables.com is decorated in a football field theme, complete with yard markers. It measures 24 inches wide and 28 inches high.
Each side has 10 cup holes and the table itself has a wax finish that deflects liquid away to protect the table. There is an attached ping pong ball holder that can keep up to 6 balls. It also folds into a 24 inch by 24 inch square that can be easily carried around thanks to the built-in handles.
There are over 2 dozen table top styles as well as tables with LED lights for nighttime play.
A spin on the classic model, the Jumbo Beer Pong Set from Rally and Roar take the game to another level.
Each cup — or bucket, rather — measures an oversized 9 inches in height while each pong ball is 3.8 inches in diameter. You’ll get 12 total buckets and 2 balls. The buckets are made of heavy-duty plastic and all games pieces are weatherproof.
The buckets can stack and can easily be transported and stored in the included carry bag.
Spikeball is an exciting way to pass some time — and get in shape — at the tailgate party, the beach, or backyard.
Made famous on the TV show “Shark Tank,” it’s a 2 on 2 game guaranteed to bring out your competitive spirit.
It comes with 3 3 1/2-inch diameter balls and a stand with foldable legs and an adjustable net (more bounce for newer players, less bounce for more advanced ones). It comes with a carrying case and is easily stored.
RampShot is a highly active game which will bring out the competitive spirit of all those players. And, of course, it’s loads of fun.
It’ll also help develop motor skills as well as hand-eye coordination.
You might need a little room to play, but check out the video below for a quick tutorial.
Giggle N Go’s Knockoff Toss Frisbee Set has to be one of the simplest, yet addictive, tailgate games out there.
You get a frisbee and a sturdy base in the package. You simply set up the stands and put a target on it such as a plastic bottle or can (really don’t recommend glass on this, not a good idea) and try to knock it off with the frisbee. It also comes with a storage bag.
Due to the wide, strong base, it can be used on most surfaces including pavement, grass, and sand.
One of the favorite tailgate games among the younger fans is the GoSports Ladder Toss Game, which is durably made with thick PVC tubes on the ladders and extra strong string on the rubber bolos.
In the set, you’ll get 2 targets which have score trackers, 2 rubber bolos, a carrying case, and a rules of the game.
Quick to set up, take down, and store, the Ladder Toss Game is easy to play and will provide hours of fun.
BULZiBUCKET is a game similar to cornhole in that you can toss the bag for points into the different sized buckets. But you can also play BULZiBUCKET in the water and with your feet, like the hackey sack.
You’ll receive 2 heavy-duty collapsible buckets, 6 hackey sacks (3 for each team), a carrying case, and rules of the game.
Ideal for tailgates, home parties, the beach, pool, and more, BULZiBUCKET is guaranteed to provide hours of fun for players of all ages.
Sure you can hackey sack at football game tailgate party. I mean, surely there are some aspiring kickers and punters in attendance. Plus, it’s addictive fun.
This World Footbag Dirtbag Stellar Staller model is filled with sand, steel ball bearings, and plastic pellets for maximum playability. The outer is a 12-panel synthetic suede that is durable and machine washable.
But here’s the coolest part: it glows in the dark so you can play at night, too.
Let’s head back to cornhole, arguably the most popular of the tailgate games. This model from Hilal Outdoors is made high-elastic flat wire, which is anti-skid and features tear-resistant 300 Denier poly fabric for extra durability.
It’s extremely lightweight and easily collapses for compact storage. So you like to play cornhole, but not interested in the heavier, bigger wooden sets, then this might be the one for you.
It comes with 2 3 feet by 2 feet boards, 8 bags, and a carrying case.
This one is pretty self-explanatory; you’re at a football tailgate party, should probably have a football. And the Wilson NFL MVP Football comes highly recommended.
This ball features a synthetic cover, which has tack material on it for a better grip.
Available in 3 sizes, Adult, Youth, and Pee Wee, you won’t have any trouble finding the right size for your party.
This Ring Toss Game from Elite Sportz Equipment is guaranteed to get the fun started for everyone at any tailgate.
Simple to play, easy to set up, and compact for storing, the ring toss isn’t only enjoyable, but also teaches the younger ones motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
In the bundle you’ll receive a sturdy wood base board, 5 rope rings, 10 plastic rings, and a carrying case.
The GoSports Red Zone Challenge Football Toss Game is certain to get the competitive juices flowing at the next tailgate. Who has the most accurate arm? You’ll find out with this.
Here’s what you get with the set: 1 Red Zone Challenge target, 4 inflatable footballs, a ball pump, a dry erase scoreboard, and a carrying case.
The target is made of durable PVC and can be assembled and disassembled in minutes.
I’ve seen this done at tailgates before. The rope is out, fans from the visiting team walking by. The challenge is made. Challenge accepted. Tug of War is on!
The rope from X XBEN is made of a soft material so hand irritation will be minimal, yet is extremely durable. It is about 20 mm in diameter so it is an ideal for sizes for users of all ages. It also includes a flag so you know who the victor is.
You can get the rope in 3 sizes — 15 feet, 55 feet, and 110 feet — so there shouldn’t be any problem involving everyone at the party.
The portable 2 in 1 toss game from A11N Sports is similar to cornhole, but there are 5 different scoring holes. Not only is it a bag toss game, but you can also use to work on your golf chipping skills. Though I probably wouldn’t recommend that at a crowded tailgate party.
The board, which measures 2.9 feet by 2.9 feet, is easy to assemble and lightweight. It includes 8 bags (4 of each color) and a convenient carrying case.
If you have a flat surface to hang the board on, the Hookey Ring Toss Game from Elite Sportz Equipment is a great competition for those wanting to show off their carnival game skills.
The wooden board measures 12 inches in diameter (a 20 inch board is also available) and .8 inches deep. You’ll receive 6 red ring and 6 black rings. Hooks are also included.
Playing is simple. Just toss a ring and if it lands on a particular number’s hook, you get that amount of points. Or, you can make up your own rules.
When it comes to tailgate games, it doesn’t get much simpler than the GoSports Washer Toss Game.
Made of premium birch wood with mitered corner joints for extra durability, it comes fully assembled and it acts as its own carrying case.
You get 2 targets and 8 metal washers and you simply try to toss a washer and land it in the target.
Ideal for the kids and adults, the Geospace Original Pop N Catch Game is a great way to improve hand-eye coordination and, of course, have fun.
You’ll receive 4 lightweight handheld pop-launcher baskets and 4 balls. Simply squeeze the trigger and the ball is ejected from the basket. Your job is to catch it in the basket. All pieces are waterproof.
It is available in sets of 2 or 4, but you can also play by yourself if nobody is around.
The Trick-Tac-Toe Bottle Flip Game from The FlipTable is a take on the classic tic-tac-toe game but with a twist. Instead of Xs and Os, you toss plastic bottles at the targets and try to land them in the pockets. Difficult? Sounds it. Fun? You bet.
In face it’s a 2-sided board. The top side is for regular bottle flip or perhaps flip cup drinking games. On the bottom, you want to the bottle cap-side down into the slots. The board measures 13 inches by 13 inches.
There are a number of different games you can play. This goes without saying, you probably should use plastic bottles!
This 2-in-1 game from Triumph Sports allows you to play either a 3-hole bean bag toss or a 3-hole washer toss, both of which are incredibly addicting.
You’ll receive 2 boards, each of which measures 26 inches long and 10 inches wide and features on board scoring — 1, 3, and 5 point holes. Each hole has a net attached to catch the bag/washer on made throws. There are detachable legs for convenient, compact storage.
It comes with 6 4-inch bags (3 red, 3 blue) and 6 washers (3 red, 3 blue).
This is a classic. The Finger Flick Tabletop Football Game from Greenbrier is a simple and fun concept. Just set up the goalposts and try to flick the tabs through the uprights. Sounds easy, right? Well give it a shot for yourself.
You get 2 plastic goalposts measuring 9 inches high and 5.5 inches wide, 2 football tabs (3 inches by 2 inches), and 2 suction cups to keep the goalposts secured to your playing surface.
Make sure you have some backups with the NFL Tabletop Footballs (Set of 32).