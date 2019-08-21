TOUR Championship Odds: Justin Thomas the Betting Favorite

A new format for the TOUR Championship has given Justin Thomas a significant advantage heading into the final leg of the FedExCup playoffs this week at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta. Thomas currently leads the playoff standings with 3,475 points by virtue of his victory in last week’s BMW Championship, and that has also allowed him to start at 10-under par for the TOUR Championship based on Starting Strokes.

With that edge, he is a +250 favorite (bet $100 to win $250) to take home the title on Sunday on the odds to win the TOUR Championship.

The Top 25 golfers of the final 30 still alive and competing this week have all earned Starting Strokes, with the last five beginning the TOUR Championship at EVEN par. Patrick Cantlay ranks second in the FedExCup standings with 3,157 points, and he will begin at 8-under par, which is why he is the +450 second choice to win the event on the golf odds.

Behind Thomas and Cantlay are a number of big names, most notably Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy. Koepka (3,119 points) and McIlroy (2,842) are third and fifth in the FedExCup standings, respectively, and they are the third and fourth betting choices as well. In between them in the standings is Northern Trust Open winner Patrick Reed (2,946), who oddsmakers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com has put further down the betting board. Reed is tied with Jon Rahm at +1400 behind McIlroy (+800) and Koepka (+500) even though he will start in a better position than the first two.

Koepka will start at 7-under par followed by Reed (6-under) and McIlroy (5-under). From there, Rahm will be at 4-under par along with Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson and Abraham Ancer. It is hard to imagine anyone catching Thomas or one of the favorites from the lower half of the field, and the odds reflect that tough challenge.

After Rahm and Reed, Simpson (+2200) and Dustin Johnson (+2500) are next in line on the board at online betting sites followed by Schauffele (+2800), Hideki Matsuyama (+3300) and Tony Finau (+3300). Johnson, Matsuyama and Finau will all begin play at 3-under par with Adam Scott (+4000) and Gary Woodland (+8000). Kuchar (+4000) and Ancer (+8000) are two more long shots that could pull off an upset this week in Atlanta.

