Tyler Eifert Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Bengals TE

Tight ends tend to be real sleepers when it comes to fantasy football. With the position evolving over the last decade, there are a few players in the NFL that have transcended the current generation of football.

There was Rob Gronkowski for the Patriots, Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez for the Chiefs, and even receiving threats like Jeremy Shockey for the Giants and Saints.

But there’s been one tight end whose career could have been among the likes of the aforementioned had it not been for injuries – Tyler Eifert.

Highly-touted out of Notre Dame, he set records in college and won the Mackay Award in 2012 before entering the NFL Draft as a junior. He was taken in the first round by the Bengals and played in 15 games as a rookie. After injury deprived him of his second season, he had a breakout 2015 with 52 catches and 13 touchdowns in just 13 games.

But since then, he has played a combined 14 games with just six touchdowns. Last season was especially disappointing for Eifert who, after finally getting over the hump from a second back surgery, broke his ankle early in the year and was lost to injury.

Discouragement aside, Eifert is still one of the top tight ends in the league and if he stays healthy this season, his production may skyrocket.

PPR Points

Despite his lack of availability, he has still managed to produce in a big way when on the field. Eifert ranks sixth out of active tight ends in PPR from 2015-18 with 12.50 points per game, according to Pro Football Focus.

It’s clear that what the Bengals have missed over the last few seasons has been that dual-faceted tight end like Eifert to help in the receiving game as well as pass and run blocking. When he’s on the field, Eifert has a penchant for big plays averaging 12.1 yards per catch throughout his career.

He is also among the premier receiving tight end options in the conference, right up their with Kelce. The Bengals would be able to dedicate much of the blocking responsibility to a guy like C.J. Uzomah and could give Eifert the freedom to run routes, thus increasing his production.

That Dalton Connection

Andy Dalton and Eifert have developed quite the connection over the years.

Throughout Dalton’s career, 11 percent of his passing touchdowns have gone to Eifert. Sure the length of time they’ve been together is a factor, but so is Eifert’s catch range and ability to get open downfield.

Eifert has also averaged a touchdown in nearly half his games as a professional and two-thirds of his starts, according to SB Nation.

There’s something to say about the chemistry of these two playings a role in how many touches Eifert gets over the course of a season. His speed and athleticism speak for itself and Eifert can really turn his career around in 2019 should he stay healthy most of the season.

Worth the Risk?

This is a bit a slippery slope still. On one hand, you’d be getting a strong tight end but on the other, an injury risk that could pose a threat to your fantasy title hopes. While the Bengals have a pretty easy strength of schedule this season, it’s also tough to tell how they will fare in their six divisional games.

Given his injury troubles, there’s understandably some apprehension over drafting Eifert. That said, most competitors will think the same way. Taking him in the middle to late rounds would probably be optimal for a player like Eifert.

But there’s a chance he could be the steal of the draft this year if he stays healthy. So if you draft Eifert and plan to use him as your TE1, make sure you have a viable and productive backup option.