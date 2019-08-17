UFC 241 Odds: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 Betting Breakdown

It doesn’t seem like he gets that type of recognition from the general mixed martial arts fan base, but it’s probably fair to call Daniel Cormier one of the best UFC fighters of all-time. The guy has just one official loss, was a former light heavyweight champion and is the current heavyweight champion.

At UFC 241 on Saturday night from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Cormier puts his heavyweight belt on the line against the guy he took it from: Stipe Miocic.

Should Cormier (22-1) win again Saturday and then retire as he has threatened, there can be no argument that “DC” belongs in the pantheon of UFC greats. The 40-year-old American says he will call it quits with a win on Saturday unless he’s promised a trilogy fight with current light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. You see, Cormier actually has two losses: Both to Jones. However, the last one in July 2017 was changed to a no-contest because Jones tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

That NC result allowed Cormier to keep his light heavyweight belt. He defended it once with a win over Volkan Oezdemir but then challenged Miocic in July 2018 for the heavyweight belt. Cormier was a +130 underdog but pulled off a shocking first-round knockout (punches). The UFC considers Cormier the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and he’s a -145 favorite on the UFC odds on Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. He last fought in November 2018 and beat overmatched Derrick Lewis by submission.

Miocic (18-3), a 36-year-old American, won the belt as around a +140 underdog against Fabricio Werdum with a first-round knockout at UFC 198. Miocic then defended the heavyweight belt a division-record three times with victories over Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and, as an underdog, against Francis Ngannou. Miocic then ran into Cormier at UFC 226 when Miocic was priced around -220 at sports betting sites.

UFC 241 is also the return to the Octagon of noted UFC bad-boy Nate Diaz (20-11). He’s a -105 underdog for his welterweight matchup against Anthony Pettis (-125).

The 34-year-old Diaz is best known for his first fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 196 when Diaz was a +280 underdog and beat the Irishman by submission. They fought again a few months later and McGregor won a five-round war by majority decision. That was the last time Diaz was in the Octagon. The 32-year-old Pettis (22-8) is a former lightweight champion who has lost six of his past 10.

