UFC Fight Night Shenzhen Betting Odds & Preview

This Saturday at Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena, bettors will get the opportunity to see if home-field advantage really matters in MMA when Chinese fighter Weili Zhang (19-1) challenges Brazilian champion Jessica Andrade (20-6) for the women’s strawweight title at UFC Fight Night 157 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. Zhang is listed as a +130 underdog on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com despite riding a 19-bout winning streak into the Octagon.

Zhang is the former KLF (Kunlun Fight) strawweight kickboxing champ, and she has successfully transitioned to MMA in the UFC with a perfect 3-0 record. Her three wins include two unanimous decisions over Danielle Taylor (UFC 227) and Tecia Torres (UFC 235) along with a first-round submission of Jessica Aguilar (UFC Fight Night 141).

Meanwhile, Andrade is a -160 favorite after scoring a second-round knockout of Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 back on May 11. In fact, her last two wins have come by way of KO, with both of them earning Performance of the Night bonuses. In her previous fight, she knocked out Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the first round.

The co-main event will be another China versus Brazil matchup at men’s welterweight between Li Jingliang (16-5) and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-5), respectively. Dos Santos is a strong -300 favorite at online sports betting sites against Jingliang (+230) while on a seven-bout winning streak. Jingliang has won six of his last seven, with the lone loss during that stretch coming to Australian Jake Matthews in his home country of Australia at UFC 221.

Dos Santos is the former Jungle Fight welterweight champ, and he has only one loss in the UFC, which came in his promotional debut against Nicolas Dalby via split decision. Since then, he has finished four opponents (three T/KO and one submission) during his winning streak and won three Fight of the Night bonuses. His most recent victory was a first-round submission of Curtis Millender at UFC Fight Night 146 on March 9.

Jingliang has not fought since November 24 of last year when he knocked out David Zawada in the third round with a kick to the body at UFC Fight Night 141 in Beijing. He has not lost in China since joining the UFC, securing finishes twice in those two fights.

