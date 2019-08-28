11 Best Vibration Machines for Home Workouts

Shake up your home fitness routine with a vibration machine. These vibrating platforms can give you a whole-body workout, including resistance bands, in a short amount of time. Here are our top picks for your home workouts.
1. LifePro Waver Vibration PlatePrice: $164.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes resistance bands
- Built-in wheels for easy maneuverability
- Frequency up to 12Hz
- Higher settings can be too intense for beginners
- Basic instruction manual
- A little noisy
This budget-friendly vibration plate provides quick and effective low-impact workouts. The platform has a frequency up to 12Hz and multiple automatic programs. You can choose a workout level up to 99.
The full-body vibration provides numerous benefits, from burning fat to increasing bone density and minimizing stress on joints. The included resistance bands provide enough resistance for more experienced users. The vibrating platform comes with a user-friendly display and attached wheels for easier maneuverability.
Find more LifePro Waver Vibration Plate information and reviews here.
2. Hurtle Fitness Vibration PlatformPrice: $135.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a remote control and balance straps
- Multiple adjustable speed levels
- Step on to start
- A bit noisy
- Cheap clips
- Some competitors offer more power
The Hurtle Fitness Vibration Platform is an affordable home workout tool that can assist with sports training and fat burning. Along the way, you can also build flexibility, strength and circulation. A remote control is included, along with balancing straps for stability. Highlights include 20 adjustable speed levels and a 200-watt output. There is a load capacity of 265 pounds.
Find more Hurtle Fitness Vibration Platform information and reviews here.
3. Pinty Fitness Vibration PlatformPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 99 different vibration speeds
- Only 5.5 inches thick
- Non-skid feet for stability
- Some complaints of an initial chemical odor
- Limited users instructions
- A few mention issues with broken remotes over time
This whole body vibration machine is quite versatile, and works well for all fitness levels. Whether you’re a total beginner or a more experienced user, there are up to 99 different vibration speeds.
Despite its robust performance, this vibration platform offers a slim profile for compact spaces. In fact, it’s just 5.5 inches thick, meaning it can easily fit into most apartments and dorms. Non-skid feet hold the platform firmly in place during workouts. Wheels are included for easier transport.
Find more Pinty Fitness Vibration Platform information and reviews here.
4. Confidence Fitness Full Body Vibration PlatformPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with side handles
- Powerful 600 watt motor
- User-friendly display console
- A bit light for its size
- Some taller users find the handles too short
- Very basic instruction manual
This vibration trainer features handles on both sides to help with stability. You can also complete a workout session in just 10 minutes, thanks in part to the powerful 600 watt motor. A display console with user-friendly controls makes it easy to select between the various built-in programs and speed settings for a more customized workout. The platform has wheels for easier maneuverability.
Find more Confidence Fitness Full Body Vibration Platform information and reviews here.
5. NexHT Fitness Vibration PlatformPrice: $129.00Pros:
Cons:
- Various speed ranges
- Ideal for sports training
- Available in several variations
- A few complain of an initial odor
- Doesn’t come with suggested exercises
- Some wish the instructions were more detailed
If you have limited space or just don’t want a large machine in your home or office, consider the NexHT Fitness Vibration Platform. Despite its small size, the 200-watt motor puts out plenty of power. You can use the platform as a step training or push-up base, making it a practical choice for sports training. Two resistance bands are included for upper body and arm workouts. There’s also a remote control so that you can customize your workout by varying the vibration intensity and speed.
Find more NexHT Fitness Vibration Platform information and reviews here.
6. 3G Cardio AVT 6.0 Vibration MachinePrice: $3,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- User-friendly resistance straps
- Multiple built-in programs
- Removable fatigue-dampening mat
- Loud
- A bit heavy
- Pricey
If you’re willing to spend a bit more for a premium product, consider the 3G Cardio AVT 6.0 Vibration Machine. This machine features a large platform with plenty of room for various dynamic and static exercises. With features such as over 20 pre-programmed exercises and adjustable resistance straps, the machine can be used by everyone from high-level athletic training to injury rehab. A removable dampening mat is included. Maximum user capacity is 500 pounds. One-touch buttons offer massage, stretch or strengthening-oriented vibrations.
Find more 3G Cardio AVT 6.0 Vibration Machine information and reviews here.
7. Axis-Plate Whole Body Vibration PlatformPrice: $214.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large platform
- Non-skid feet
- 500 watts
- Doesn’t come with an exercise chart
- Handles might be a bit short for taller users
- Some competitors have a higher weight limit
The Axis-Plate Whole Body Vibration Platform is a budget-friendly whole body machine that’s just as suitable for beginners as it is for advanced users. The platform has 500 watts of power along with non-skid feet to hold the machine in place. Users appreciate the large platform, which provides more space for a variety of exercises. The platform has wheels on the front for easy portability, and has a weight limit of 265 pounds. With nearly 100 speed settings and several pre-programmed workouts, you can customize each session. Removable resistance bands can be used for upper body workouts.
Find more Axis-Plate Whole Body Vibration Platform information and reviews here.
8. Hypervibe G-17 Whole Body Vibration MachinePrice: $3,699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used in home and professional settings
- Vibration frequency range up to 35Hz
- Includes upper body straps
- Pricey
- Doesn’t have side handles
- Platform isn’t very wide
The Hypervibe G-17 is a whole body vibration machine that can be used at home as well as in clinics, gyms and other professional settings. The vibration frequency ranges from five to 35Hz, and is adjustable. A complete user guide is included to help you get started. The machine also comes with straps for upper body workouts. Other features include a large, user-friendly LCD display and several pre-installed programs.
Find more Hypervibe G-17 Whole Body Vibration Machine information and reviews here.
9. Murtisol Whole Body Vibration Power PlatePrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Suction cups on the bottom
- Pulse rate grips to measure heart rate
- User-friendly display
- Pricey
- Doesn't have wheels for transportation
- Anti-slip surface
If you tend to get bored easily, you’ll appreciate extras such as LED lights and Bluetooth music to help keep you going. This vibration plate has 15 speeds along with adjustable intensity. Removable resistance bands allow for a more personalized workout.
The LED display shows workout time, calories and even your pulse. Possible benefits include improved circulation, stronger muscles and bone density and better balance. The platform is held in place by suction cups at the bottom.
Find more Murtisol Whole Body Vibration Power Plate information and reviews here.
10. Bluefin Fitness 4D Vibration PlatePrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in Bluetooth 4.0 speakers
- Remote can be used as a wearable wristwatch
- Combined fitness and massage
- Some wish it had more manual controls
- Doesn't have as much force as some competitors
- Pricey
This splurge-worthy vibration plate comes with thee motors, allowing you a choice between fibration, oscillation and micro vibration. You can use the motors individually or all at once. All you need is 10 minutes to enjoy the full-body benefits this 4D vibration platform has to offer. If you’re not sure where to get started or you could use some guidance, choose between the numerous available built-in workouts, including challenging manual combinations.
Built-in Bluetooth 4.0 speakers ensure your favorite songs sound their best for your workouts. Unlike most vibration platforms, which come with a standard size remote control, the remote for this platform is compact enough to be used as a wearable wristwatch.
Find more Bluefin Fitness 4D Vibration Plate information and reviews here.
11. GForce Professional Dual Motor Vibration MachinePrice: $2,174.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oscillation and triplanar motors
- Combined 1500 watts of power
- Holds up to 400 pounds
- Expensive
- Sparse instruction manual
- Not very portable
It’s pricey, but if you’re willing to splurge for top-level power and performance, this whole body vibration machine is worth a look. The platform has both oscillation and triplanar motors. The movement of the vibration plate can provide benefits such as weight loss and improved balance. A triplanar motor allows for a spiraling motion with quick movements.
When combined, the motors deliver up to 1500 watts of power. This results in improved muscle strength and bone density for a true full-body workout. You can choose between three automatic and three user-defined workouts. This vibration platform holds up to 400 pounds and features relatively quiet and smooth operation.
Find more GForce Professional Dual Motor Vibration Machine information and reviews here.
The concept of whole-body vibration can be traced back to Soviet astronauts using vibration plates to mimic some components of space travel, according to Biomedical Health and News. These vibrating platforms quickly became adopted into space programs throughout the world, and eventually ended up being incorporated into the fitness world.
Whole body vibration platforms aren't necessarily a substitute for regular cardio workouts, but they can be a good alternative.
According to this TIME article, you can use your vibration platform to warm up and cool down. You can even use it for different moves, including certain Pilates poses. The same source also notes that the oscillations of a vibration platform increase force and gravity, which in turn builds strength.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.