Warriors’ Steve Kerr Did Unthinkable with Bulls Teammate Dennis Rodman

Many know Steve Kerr as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Some may not remember that Kerr was a valued role player on the Chicago Bulls and hit key shots on that team that had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman on their roster.

Coached by Phil Jackson, the Bulls were potent.

Get this: not only was Steve Kerr a valued shooter, he was also a valued chaperone of Rodman.

Dennis Rodman was one of a kind.

More specifically: Rodman was of the best rebounders to ever play in the NBA.

Colorful hair, rockstar lifestyle, painted nails and more, Rodman headlined the Chicago Bulls’ big 3 that included Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan and was coached by Phil Jackson.

While scoring a shade over 7 points during his career, Rodman averaged 13.1 rebounds per game for his career and lived his best life on those late 90s Chicago Bulls teams.

He picked his prey by getting into the heads of Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone. He even got into verbal spars with former Houston Rockets big man, turned TNT analyst, Charles Barkley and the New Jersey Nets’ Jayson Williams who were all league leaders in rebounding.

Rodman began his career in the NBA at the small forward position. He’d later shift to the power forward when he played for the San Antonio Spurs and was famously traded by the Spurs to the Chicago Bulls by current Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Rodman’s small forward physique helped him maneuver for position for rebounds on the basketball court with bigger opponents. But his intelligence allowed him to savvily get into their heads.

Rodman always used his brain. In a recent conversation with the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Rodman’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, Jason Caffey tells me that The Worm was ahead of his time in marketing and more.

For those keeping score at home: Caffey, the Chicago Bulls’ 20th pick in the 1995 NBA Draft averaged 7.3 points per game during the Bulls’ second consecutive championship run in 1996–97.

He detailed what Dennis Rodman was like and says that Steve Kerr helped with that process.

Check out a brief snippet from our chat on the Scoop B Radio Podcast below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What was Steve Kerr like as a teammate on the Chicago Bulls?



Jason Caffey: Steve was a great guy still is one. I stay in communication with him. Hate that things are going down the way they’re in Golden State right now with all the injuries. He used to be one of the guys that would tag along with me, Phil Jackson, go out to watch Dennis on these excuriousions we would go on. You know several nights during the weeks just to party. It would be our job to just sit there and make sure Dennis is okay. Like I said, he’s a very quiet person. A lot of people would consider him weird. He’s not really weird but he just doesn’t communicate that well. So you need a buffer with him whenever he goes somewhere for the most part.

Steve Kerr enjoyed his time with the Bulls and playing alongside Michael Jordan. “Unbelievably competitive,” he told NBA scribe, Landon Buford last season.