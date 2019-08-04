Webb Simpson’s Wife Taylor Dowd & Children Support Golfer at Wyndham

Webb Simpson sits just one stroke behind Byeong-Hun An entering the final round at the Wyndham Championship Sunday. He’s tied at 16-under par with Brice Garnett after an opening round of 64 followed by a pair of 65’s. He’s also recorded just four bogeys, which have been offset by two eagles and 16 birdies.

Simpson currently projects into the top-10 of the FedEx Standings a week before the playoffs start at the Northern Trust Open. This is worth a substantial bonus as part of the Wyndham Rewards Top-10, according to Golf Channel.

With this in mind, Simpson’s wife Taylor Dowd, as well as their five children, will be cheering on dad in Greensboro (N.C.). Both Webb and Dowd graduated from Wake Forest in nearby Winston-Salem, while they know call Charlotte home.

“Webb and I dated all through college at Wake Forest, then broke up for a year after college, which was a healthy thing for us,” Dowd told Golf.com. “We didn’t even talk [during that time]. Then we got back together, and five months later we were engaged, and five months later, we were married.”

The whole family frequently travel to Webb’s tournaments, including the middle son who’s coincidentally named Wyndham. The eldest is James (eight), followed by Willow (seven), then Wyndham (five), then Mercy (three) and capped off by Bee (born last December).

The whole family showed up to his most recent showing at the Masters, where he finished two strokes out of the lead and fifth overall.

Their Christian Faith Has Inspired Them to Recent Charity Work

Dowd recently appeared on the Smarty Podcast, which focuses on building strategies to boost educational opportunities. She talked about her development of The Oaks, a nonprofit, year-round private school. According to Charlotte Five, while it’s not a Christian school, it offers “a biblically-based education that provides hands-on experiential learning and developing a child’s mind, heart, body, and spirit.”

Dowd wanted to build a “lifestyle of learning” for her kids, as well as others.

“I wanted their whole child to be nurtured,” she said. “Not just the mind, but the body and the soul and the heart, as well. I wanted them to learn through experience. I wanted experiential learning that awakened all of their senses and not just their brain.”

She is one of the three founders of the school. Webb is currently raising money for the school through the Metlife Matchup. Fans vote for their favorites examples of golfers persevering through bad shots, and the winner sees more money go to their charity of choice.

With both fundraising for biblically-based education, it’s no surprise that they have connected with their Christian faiths. Webb studied religion, not only Christianity, at Wake Forest.

“That subject interested me most at the time,” Webb told Wake Forest Magazine. “I’m a Christian, so I thought learning about other religions could only help me firm up my beliefs in Jesus.”

The couple’s faith is something that keeps them grounded, and they try to keep it at the forefront of their lives despite their busy schedule. Wake Forest Magazine detailed their rare quiet nights together.

Their strong religion is another bond (and part of Webb’s wholesome image in the sports world); Dowd says they study the Bible together on rare evenings at home.

When you listen to the Smarty podcast, it’s clear that Dowd looks at her life through a Christian lens on several occasions, constantly calling her children gifts from God.