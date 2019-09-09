Alex Ovechkin Injured in Scrimmage, Helped off Ice: Report

The NHL season is still a month away but already could have its biggest story of the year developing.

During an intrasquad scrimmage for the Washington Capitals, captain Alexander Ovechkin went down awkwardly screaming in pain with an apparent left knee injury. The forward was helped off the ice by teammates and unable to put weight on his leg.

Alex Ovechkin just fell awkwardly during scrimmage. Heard him yell. Had to be helped off ice and to locker room. No weight on left leg. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) September 9, 2019

According to a team spokesperson present at the scrimmage, Ovechkin was being evaluated and the injury did not appear to be too serious.

The Capitals forward became the fastest player in NHL history to reach 5,000 career shots on goal last season, doing so in his 1,031st game. He won a Stanley Cup during the 2017-18 season, the first of his storied NHL career.

Just moments after his injury scare, Ovechkin was back on the ice for the Capitals scrimmage. It’s no secret he’s one of the toughest players in the league, but to see this on display before the season even begins is a testament to Ovechkin’s heart.

Unbelievable. Ovi is back on the ice. #Caps nation breaths a sigh of relief. Crisis averted. — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinNBCS) September 9, 2019

Return To The Ice

Ovechkin came back onto the ice shortly after and didn’t appear too bothered by the injury sustained moments ago.

Ovechkin scare over. Here he is skating pic.twitter.com/zySTfV4lEs — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) September 9, 2019

Ovechkin is known for his durability and the little amount of time he misses due to injury each season. While he was still coming up in 2006, he was hit in the foot by a puck and needed to be helped off the ice. The next day he was back skating at practice and looked no worse for wear.

In 2009, Ovechkin missed an elongated period of time with an upper-body injury he incurred from a collision with then-Columbus forward Raffi Torres and one that resulted in a suspension for Ovi following his return to health.

Ovechkin Had a Little Fun

Prior to the injury scare, Ovechkin took part in some ice crew work to sweep up fragments of broken glass on the ice. A Capitals player took a shot that deflected off the goalie and up into a light fixture hanging over the ice.

Ovechkin grabbed a shovel and got to work, sweeping the ice away so that the scrimmage could continue. He’s definitely a versatile player but this is a new level for Ovechkin.

Don’t see this often. Ovi has the shovel in hand and cleaning the ice. One of the #Caps took a shot, deflected off the goalie & it broke a light. Didn’t see who. Glass all over the ice. Tom Wilson laughed when he saw me take video. “You’ve never seen a light bulb break before?” pic.twitter.com/cDuXmKDafd — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinNBCS) September 9, 2019

Ovechkin has been known to have his fair share of fun on and off the ice. Upon winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, he had a memorable time in Las Vegas and even swam in a casino fountain.

Another near fiasco caused by Ovechkin off the ice was his memorable utility cart incident during HBO’s filming of “Road to the Winter Classic”. Ovi and Mike Green were nearly taken out by a downward moving garage door in the Capitals’ arena when Ovechkin took a utility cart for a little joyride.

Ovechkin, with reckless abandon, drove straight at the closing door, limboing under while screeching his tires to avoid being taken out. The incident gained notoriety while providing a slew of criticism for his near needless injury. Ovechkin and Green were unharmed but it could’ve been a costly event for the team.