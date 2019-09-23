Andre Emmett Dead: Former Texas Tech Player Shot in Dallas

Andre Emmett has died, according to early reports out of Dallas. The former Texas Tech and NBA player was shot in killed, according to The Athletic; authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Emmett played two seasons with the Nets and the Grizzlies, and was a father of two young girls.

Hours before news of his death broke, Emmett posted several videos to his Instagram story with his two daughters at a park in Dallas.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emmett’s Last Instagram Post Was a Video of His Daughter

Emmett, who died on Sunday night, was a young father. He frequently posted videos and pictures of his family life on Instagram. His last Instagram post was of his daughter, and was posted on Sept. 14. He wrote, “SUNDAY FOOTBALL FUNDAY!!! My baby lied to me and said she’d watch football with me. Then jumped on me and wouldnt let me watch the game smh. But I’ll take all that love and kisses over anything. 🥰😍🥰😍 lol, she said no football”

Emmett had two daughters, per his Instagram. They often attended his games and wore jerseys with his name on the back.

Emmett Played Four Years at Texas Tech; He Remains the 2nd All-Time Leading Scorer for the Red Raiders

Emmett played at Texas Tech for all four years of his undergraduate basketball career. According to his archived college profile, he scored a career total of over 2,256 points, and racked up a number of awards during his time at school.

His senior year bio reads in part,

Andre is the first player in Big 12 history to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team for three consecutive seasons. Texas Tech senior Andre Emmett came up big in the 80-78 win against Texas A&M; on January, 24. The guard/forward scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 6 seconds to play, and No. 18 Texas Tech won its 12th consecutive game, an 80-78 victory over Texas A&M; on January 24. Andre was 9-for-13 from the field (.692), 5-of-6 free throw attempts (.833), had 4 rebounds, and handed out 5 assists. For the fifth time this season, Andre was selected the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week. POW and ROW honors are chosen by a media panel. For the three-time first-team all-conference performer, this marks the sixth time Emmett has earned Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week honors. For the week of January 4-10, Sporting News magazine selected Andre as their national player of the week. He has led the Big 12 in scoring (All-games and Conference-only games) for two seasons. In the 2002-2003 season, Andre averaged 21.8 ppg over 34 games and 21.8 ppg in 16 conference games. This season, Andre tops the league with 20.6 ppg over 34 games and averaged 20.2 ppg for the 16-game conference schedule.

This is a developing post and will be updated.