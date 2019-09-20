Antonio Brown’s Next Team: Best Fits Where AB Could Sign After Release

Antonio Brown has once again been released, this time playing just one game for the New England Patriots. So far, there has been no discipline levied on Brown as the NFL investigates the sexual assault allegations against the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Given Brown has already been released by two teams prior to Week 3, it begs the question whether another squad is willing to take the chance on signing the receiver. When the Patriots signed Brown, the sexual assault civil suit had not yet been made public. If a new team signs Brown, they will have to deal with the ongoing investigation along with additional drama that caused friction with the Raiders.

It is important to note that Brown may end up waiting a lot longer to be signed than he did last time he was cut. It could be more similar to what we saw when the Chiefs released Kareem Hunt. We could see teams wait until the findings of the investigation are made public and the NFL discipline has been announced.

Antonio Brown Wants to Play Again in the NFL This Season

It may seem unlikely with his actions, but Brown has already made it clear that he wants to play again this season. Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus released a statement on the receiver “looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL.”

“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon,” Rosenhaus tweeted.

Here is a look at the best possible fits for Brown if a team is willing to take on a healthy amount of risk.

Top Landing Spots for AB

The Seahawks have shown a propensity for giving players second chances in the Pete Carroll era. With the emergence of rookie wideout D.K. Metcalf, Seattle may decide Brown is not worth the headache with how strong the offense has looked so far with the existing receivers.

During the offseason, the Niners were one of the favorites to land Brown. This was before the drama that followed the receiver from the Raiders to the Patriots. With such a young team, the Niners may not want to bring a combustible situation into the locker room. That said, Brown would immediately become the WR1 in San Francisco.

The Cowboys, Bengals & Chiefs All Need Help at Wide Receiver

The Bengals could use help at wide receiver with A.J. Green still appearing to be weeks away from his return. Green’s future with the Bengals has also not been solidified as the team’s franchise receiver has battled numerous injuries. Cincinnati has not shied away from taking on players with a past as we saw when they drafted Joe Mixon.

Kansas City is down a wide receiver as Tyreek Hill continues to rehab from a shoulder injury. Like the Patriots, the Chiefs already have a good thing going and may be less inclined to take on the sideshow that comes with Brown.

The Cowboys can never be ruled out with Jerry Jones who has signed troubled players in the past. Dallas is also dealing with the injury to wide receiver Michael Gallup and could use some additional help. That said, the Cowboys did not show an eagerness to sign Brown the first time around and this was before the latest allegations.

While Brown appears to want to continue playing, ESPN’s Field Yates noted there is a serious question over whether an NFL team will take the chance.

“Antonio Brown has been traded once and cut twice in the span of six months this. There is now question as to whether he will ever play in the NFL again,” Yates tweeted.