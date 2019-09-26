Antonio Brown Battles Eric Weddle on Twitter, Calls Him ‘Jabroni’

As if you couldn’t get enough of Antonio Brown, the former Pro Bowl receiver has more entertainment to fill your day.

Just hours after declaring over Twitter that the NFL “needs” him and that he’s still the “best,” AB took to Twitter again — but this time to get into a battle with a fellow Pro Bowler.

As the Los Angeles Rams‘ Eric Weddle responded to Brown’s tweet that the NFL needs him, the veteran wide receiver wasn’t one to back down and responded with his own tweet. In fact, it wasn’t just one tweet — it was three tweets that we’ve counted thus far.

Brown not only calls the 33-year-old defensive back “Lil Weedle,” while referring to a random stiff arm he gave Weedle when the two were AFC North rivals, he then proceeds to take a page out of The Rock‘s book by calling him a “jabroni.”

As Terrell Owens once proclaimed, get your popcorn ready.

Twitter fight: Antonio Brown and #Rams safety Eric Weddle are going back and forth. pic.twitter.com/eX2y2PbxaW — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2019

It’s pretty clear at this point that Brown has either lost his mind or is now in the business of creating his “brand” as he mentions in his tweet. For the sake of his sanity, let’s really hope that it’s the latter option and that Brown is doing all of this to create an entertainment career now that his NFL career might very well be over.

Eric Weddle Has Ripped Antonio Brown Before

This isn’t the first time that the veteran safety has ripped on Antonio Brown. Weddle previously criticized Brown after the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver took some jabs at his former teammate Juju Smith-Schuster earlier this year.

For those that need a reminder, Brown took an unsolicited shot at his former teammate for fumbling the football in a key Week 16 loss to the New Orleans Saints — months after it had happened. The loss would crush the Steelers’ playoff hopes and lead to them missing the postseason for the first time in five years.

Weddle, who had played on the Baltimore Ravens as Brown and Smith-Schuster’s rival over the prior two seasons, quickly jumped to the latter’s defense.

No need for that. Showing true colors right here. No respect for this dude — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) April 7, 2019

Lol. Truth always comes out big bro. Man what a childish move by him. — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) April 8, 2019

Needless to say, the latest tweets by Brown and his current Twitter battle with Weddle probably hasn’t made the veteran safety think any better of the Pro Bowl safety.

Antonio Brown Still Has Other Legal Issues

As if Brown couldn’t create enough distractions for himself, he’s still dealing with the sexual assault allegations from Britney Taylor and the NFL’s investigation. He also essentially cost himself his job with the Patriots by threatening a second woman who had accused him of making unwanted sexual advances towards her.

In other words, Brown is on an increasingly downward slope. It’s also telling that he is alienating everyone around him which would seem to indicate there may be internal issues affecting Brown.

Although Brown and Weddle probably won’t be seeing each other on an NFL field any time soon — Brown remains a free agent after being cut by the New England Patriots last Friday — maybe we could see them in a boxing ring or in the octagon down the road?

Hey, we can dream, right?

