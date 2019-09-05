Antonio Brown Facing Potential Raiders Suspension: Report

Just when we thought the drama was near its end, here we are again. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to twitter Thursday afternoon to break some more Antonio Brown news that will likely leave Oakland Raiders fans shaking their heads in disgust.

Antonio Brown posted the fine letter on social media that Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock sent him. It led to an exchange, which is now leading to further discipline. This is not going away anytime soon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

It seemed like everything was finally going smoothly in Oakland. Antonio Brown had settled on a helmet, and was getting acquainted in the Raiders offense, and then Wednesday happened.

AB, Mayock Drama Dates Back Further Than We Thought

We all recall Oakland general manager Mike Mayock speaking through the media to get into AB’s ear. Mayock stated that the Raiders needed to know if the wideout was “all-in or all-out“, after continued drama over Brown’s helmet grievance and frostbitten feet. Brown quickly returned to the team, strapped on his helmet (most of the time), and did Antonio Brown things on the football field. All seemed heavenly in the Bay Area, or so Mayock believed. When speaking with NBCSportsBayArea’s Raiders Insider podcast, Mayock relayed that “it’s been great since then” when discussing the fallout from his comments.

Yet if you know Brown’s personality, that likely didn’t boil over in his head well.

And apparently it didn’t. AB took to instagram to air out some dirty laundry. Brown posted a now-deleted image of a letter from Mayock, informing him of a fine of $13,950 for missing an Aug. 22 walkthrough. This is apparently not the first fine Brown has received since donning the silver and black. The letter also mentions a previous $40,000 fine received on Aug. 18 for missing a training camp practice. Brown watermarked the image with some not so endearing comments “WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE’S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR.”

Antonio Brown took to Instagram after receiving another fine from the Raiders. (via ab/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/6zsu1dtlWD — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 4, 2019

According the Schefter, the instagram post is what hedged a verbal disagreement between Mayock and Brown, resulting in further discipline and a likely suspension.

Where Do the Raiders Go From Here?

We thought all the headaches were over with now that AB finally settled on a helmet, but boy were we wrong.

Brown was hand-picked by Mayock and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden as a potential cornerstone that would rejuvenate the once proud franchise. The Oakland brass were hoping the future hall of fame receiver would be a key cog in the Raiders trending upwards as the brace for the 2020 Las Vegas relocation. Yet at this point, the chances of AB sticking around long enough for a move to Sin City are minimal at best.

The major question now is, do the Raiders just cut bait with the embattled superstar? It would be nearly impossible to trade Brown, as he has caused nothing but trouble since arriving in Oakland.

Pittsburgh was chewed up and spit out for trading away a player of Brown’s caliber. Yet the Steelers decided that what Brown brought to the field, while amazing, no longer outweighed the issues that were attached to him.

Maybe we should have all seen this coming when Pittsburgh settled for a meager 3rd and 5th round pick in return for arguably the most talented wideout in the game.

