Antonio Brown Called Raiders GM a Racial Slur During Heated Exchange

It doesn’t look like this situation involving Antonio Brown and the Oakland Raiders is calming down anytime soon.

As the Raiders continue to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos with the idea that Brown won’t be involved, more information is being leaked regarding the heated exchange between the All-Pro wide receiver and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Brown was the one who initiated the exchange with Mayock. The altercation then started escalating rather quickly, with the Raiders receiver calling Mayock a “cracker” and then proceeding to call him other expletives as he cussed him out.

“Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown initiated the discussion with general manager Mike Mayock midway through practice on Wednesday, resulting in the confrontation where disparaging language was used by Brown and sparked the team’s current impasse with the player, according to a team source. A Raiders source confirmed Brown was unhappy with the fine levied by the team and, seeing Mayock watching practice, walked over and initiated an exchange with the GM. The Raiders source confirmed information from another league source who said Brown called Mayock a “cracker” and unleashed a barrage of “cuss words” during the altercation.”

Brown was sent home on Wednesday after getting into a verbal altercation with Mayock, with the brunt of his frustration being from the fines handed out to him for missing prior practices — something that the 31-year-old receiver made very clear in his Instagram post.

According to Anderson’s source, Mayock kept his cool and walked away from the altercation to defuse the situation.

“[Mayock] was like, ‘I’m cool, I understand your displeasure,'” the source said. “[Mayock] sort of just like … just walked away because he saw it escalate.”

Antonio Brown’s Outburst Likely the Last Straw

While the relationship between Brown and the Raiders has been rocky all training camp and preseason, the boiling point was definitely the altercation between Brown and Mayock.

Even through all of the silliness of Brown fighting with the NFL over helmet use, the frostbite situation with his feet and his constant shots at his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, he had never taken issue with a member of the Raiders organization — until he went after his boss, Mayock.

It’s one thing to alienate everybody else outside of the organization, but once you start doing so within the organization, that becomes a major problem.

It’s the reason why the Raiders are reportedly planning to suspend Brown — and according to reports, the Raiders could potentially void the $30 million in guaranteed money that they owe the Pro Bowl receiver and simply cut ties with him.

Head Coach Jon Gruden Refuses to Comment on AB

Brown was a non-participant at Thursday’s practice and head coach Jon Gruden was asked to address the situation.

Unsurprisingly, Gruden refused to add fuel to an already tense situation.

“Like I said, I’m not going to get into all of this,” Gruden said. “Obviously, he wasn’t here today, and when we have some information for you, we’ll give it to you. … I’ve been talking about the same guy every day.

By going after one of the most powerful people in the organization, Brown likely just sealed his fate in Oakland.

