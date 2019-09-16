Baker Mayfield Married Wife, Emily Wilkinson, During the Browns Offseason

It was a busy summer for Baker Mayfield who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, Emily (formerly Wilkinson) Mayfield. The Browns quarterback and his new wife enjoyed a star-studded July wedding in Malibu, California. Baker took to Instagram to share photos from their big day and express his excitement about the new Mrs. Mayfield.

“The Mayfields… Last week was a real life dream. Unbelievable day surrounded by family and friends. Excited to start the next chapter of our journey together @ewilkinson, love you Em Lou,” Baker said on Instagram.

New Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the notable celebrities in attendance, per People. OU Daily’s George Stoia noted that Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard were in some of the reception photos as well. Emily posted several batches of photos on Instagram and admitted they were both “drenched in sweat” from dancing.

“After our initial round of all-out dancing at the beginning of the reception, Baker and I were drenched in sweat and ready to sit down for dinner. As we made our way to the head table, @charleybluebell stopped us and insisted we come back to the dance floor. We did, and that’s when @sammywilk proceeded to SHOCK us with a performance of the song he wrote for us. He released that song today. Here’s a few pics of us during the surprise performance. ❤️❤️❤️,” Emily noted on Instagram.

Emily’s dress was designed by Reem Acra and the new bride wore Gianvito Rossi shoes for the couple’s big day.

Baker Made Working Out a Priority Even on Their Honeymoon in Maui

With the NFL season nearing, Baker made working out a priority even on their honeymoon in Maui. Emily mentioned her husband was still putting in work even at the beach.

“Don’t worry Cleveland Browns nation…he’s still getting his work in, even on the honeymoon,” Emily posted to her Instagram Story during their honeymoon, per WKYC.

The Cleveland Indians also posted a video from Baker welcoming fans to the city for the MLB All-Star festivities.

Baker Followed & Unfollowed Emily on Instagram Numerous Times to Get Her Attention

How did the couple originally meet? Baker and Emily were introduced by a mutual friend in 2017, but she was not thrilled about the idea of dating a famous football player.

Baker repeatedly followed and unfollowed Emily on Instagram to try to get her attention, per ESPN. Emily finally exchanged messages with Baker, and the two had their first date in Los Angeles days before the Rose Bowl.

“I was assuming he’d be the typical playboy athlete,” Emily admitted to ESPN. “…He’s such a softy. He’s a mama’s boy.”

It sounds like the date went well as Baker ended up staying in Los Angeles after bowl game as he prepared for the NFL. Three days later Baker moved in with Emily and her brothers while the couple would later get engaged six months later, per ESPN.