Bears Will Be Without Key Defensive Starter Against Vikings

The Chicago Bears will have to take on the Minnesota Vikings and the league’s top rusher in Dalvin Cook without one of their stalwart defensive linemen. Akiem Hicks, who is dealing with a sore knee, is not expected to play according to Dan Graziano.

Bears DT Akiem Hicks, a key part of Chicago’s run defense, is not expected to play today against Dalvin Cook and the Vikings, sources say. Hicks injured his knee in Monday Night’s game and didn’t practice all week. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 29, 2019

Hicks has not missed a game with the Bears since coming over from New England and signing with Chicago in 2016. If Graziano’s report is accurate, Hicks’ absence will test this Bears defensive line in a crucial divisional matchup both teams feel is a must-win. Here’s what it could mean for Chicago against Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook is Going to Attack the Bears

Mike Zimmer and his Vikings have been a run-first offense this season, and that will not change against Chicago, especially with Hicks out. Zimmer will likely look at how the Patriots beat the Bears in 2018. The Pats ran for 108 yards on the ground against this same Bears defense, and Khalil Mack, who was injured during that game, wasn’t a factor. Look for the Vikings to attack Mack straight up.

Cousins knows what he’s facing in this defense, and he’s more than ready to take sacks and throw incomplete passes against the Bears . “I remember a play last year early in the game and Adam (Thielen) was coming on a shallow cross and I felt (Mack) around my back side and I realized if I take a full stroke here with my arm, he’s going to get the ball,” Cousins said in a recent interview.

“So I short stroked it and missed the throw, but I walked off the field after that drive saying I’ll miss that throw all day if it’s just an incompletion and we punt. If he gets my arm and it’s a fumble and now they’re going in at the plus-20, that changes the game. Those are the moments when your instincts are telling you, ‘He’s right there, let’s get the ball out of our hands and if I miss the throw by a couple of feet so be it.”

Cousins has played this team before, so he may be a bit more aware than he was against them last season. It will be up to the Bears defense to adjust and execute the next-man-up mentality.

Nick Williams, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Others Will Have to Step Up for Chicago

The Bears waived tight end Bradley Sowell and signed defensive lineman Jonathan Harris to the practice squad this week, presumably to add depth to the defensive line in anticipation of Hicks missing this week’s game against Minnesota. Harris had a solid preseason, and his action will likely be limited. Linebacker Nick Williams has been excellent in limited action this season, and he will likely be called upon to do more against the Vikings.

Whomever steps in to fill Hicks’ shoes today will have huge ones to fill. Hicks had two sacks against the Vikings last season, and was a constant harasser of Minnesota running backs. With second year defensive lineman Bilal Nichols also out with a broken hand, the question isn’t whether the Bears will miss their injured stars. The question is whether or not Chicago has enough quality depth on their defensive line to stop the hottest running back in football in a game they need to win.