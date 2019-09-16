Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

The news on Monday relating to NFL quarterback injury updates was not great, and it has a major fantasy football impact. While New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees will miss time, the same was revealed about Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger as well, although his injury has a longer timeline.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Roethlisberger underwent an MRI on his injured right elbow and will need season-ending surgery. In turn, Big Ben will head to injured reserve, per Schefter.

Ben Roethlisberger underwent an MRI on his right elbow that revealed he will need season-ending surgery this week. He will be placed on IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

This is brutal news for the Steelers, who dropped to 0-2 after a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Replacing Roethlisberger will be a tall task, and it was Mason Rudolph who stepped in on Sunday, but there’s no question the team will need to add another quarterback to the mix.

We’re going to take a look at the fantasy football outlook and impact of Roethlisberger’s injury.

Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Fantasy Impact on Mason Rudolph

It’s tough to argue that Rudolph won’t at least receive an opportunity to take over under center for the Steelers. He played a fine game against the Seahawks, completing 12-of-19 passes for 112 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Rudolph’s fantasy relevance is a big question, though, especially considering that Roethlisberger wasn’t off to an amazing start this season himself. Before leaving the game due to injury, Big Ben completed just 8-of-15 passes for 75 yards. In turn, betting on Rudolph to be the answer on your fantasy team isn’t the safest call.

Assuming your waiver wire is fairly thin, adding Rudolph is a fine call to hold, but there are other players likely on the market in leagues with more upside and better potential to produce immediately.

Ben Roethlisberger Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacements

*Note: All waiver wire percentages courtesy of Yahoo Sports.

Jimmy Garoppolo (Available in 48% of leagues)

Josh Allen (Available in 40% of leagues)

Matthew Stafford (Available in 35% of leagues)

