A.J. Green Injury Timeline: When Will Bengals Star WR Return

The Cincinnati Bengals finally got some good news regarding star wide receiver A.J. Green, who tore ligaments in his ankle during the first practice of training camp way back on July 27.

Green got behind the mic for the first time since suffering the injury to discuss his progress and a possible return date.

“Everything’s going in a great direction,” Green said, who was out of his protective boot. “I’m sick of being hurt. Just hard to deal with these last two years. But like I said, just go with the punches, take the bad with the bad and take the good with the good and just go with it.”

Despite not being on the field, Green appears to have made an impression on his first-year head coach, Zac Taylor.

“Some guys would lay low for the weekend, but he doesn’t want to do it. He wants to be mentally prepared for when the time comes that he is ready to play. He wants to be engaged and he doesn’t want to miss anything,” Taylor said. “The team likes him, and he warms my heart when he’s around, because that’s when I remember that I have A.J. Green hiding out in the background. It’s good to have guys like that. He’s a captain, and you need a veteran presence and veteran leaders around even if they’re not playing.”

According to ESPN, Green said he ran for roughly 10 minutes on Tuesday and did a leg workout with Bengals strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese

While the signs are optimistic, Green declined to give any kind of timeline and refuted reports that it would take 6-8 weeks to heal.

“I don’t know where they got the six to eight weeks from. It’s going to be longer than that,” Green said. “It’s just one of those things that has to heal on its own. When I feel I’m healthy enough to play at the level I’m used to playing, I just want to make sure it’s at 100 percent.”

A.J. Green’s Contract Situation With Bengals

A reason Green could be takin a cautious approach to his comeback is because he’s in the final year of his deal. If the Bengals are not playoff contenders — which they are not expected to be with a Vegas win total of 5.5 — there’s no reason for Green to rush back.

He’ll make $11.976 million this season, but has watched guys like Michael Thomas in New Orleans and Julio Jones with the Falcons get huge deals this offseason. Green said a holdout of any kind is not in his plans.

“Everybody knows what I’m capable of doing if healthy. All I can do is play like I have the last nine years and it will take care of itself. You never know. It’s a business,” Green said. “I have no intention of holding out. I’m not going to do anything crazy. I just want to play football.”

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd: Browns Talk Will End When A.J. Green Returns

There’s nothing like some good smack talk to spice up a rivalry.

The Bengals AFC North rival Cleveland Browns were the most hyped team of the offseason after a strong finish last year and the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason.

However, the Browns were stomped by the Tennessee Titans at home 43-13 in their opener, while the Bengals were just barely beat out by the Seattle Seahawks, 21-20.

The Bengals passing game was the best in the NFL during Week 1, with Andy Dalton throwing for a career high 418 yards and two first-half touchdowns to John Ross.

Ross excelled in the absence of Green, finishing with 158 yards, which nearly matched his 210 yards he recorded all of last season. Tyler Boyd had eight grabs for 60 yards.

With the news of Green’s return heating up Wednesday, Boyd put out a stern statement about his Bengals squad.

“Once we get A.J. [Green] back, there ain’t no talking about the Browns no more,” Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd told Tyler Dragon of Cincinnati.com.

Green should be active when the two teams meet. Both matchups for the season are scheduled for December — one game on Dec. 8 and the other on Dec. 29.

