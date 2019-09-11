Bill Belichick Addresses Antonio Brown Accusations: Watch

The New England Patriots have long been a tight-lipped organization when it comes to its players’ off-field issues. But in light of the current Antonio Brown dilemma, the Patriots were quick to react.

After releasing a statement late on Tuesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke at his scheduled press conference on Wednesday.

After opening with a statement about preparing for the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup with the Dolphins, he stated he would not be expanding on the statements that were already given.

On Antonio’s situation, Antonio and his representatives have made statements so I am not going to be expanding on any of those, they are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation and we’re taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I’m sure there are questions but I’m not going to be having any discussion about that today. That’s where we’re at. When we know more we’ll say more.

Bill Belichick spoke about Miami and then(below) addressed the Antonio Brown situation. He says Brown will be at practice. Here’s the Brown part of his presser. #Patriots #WBZ #NFL pic.twitter.com/f9gdZzyqpr — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 11, 2019

He was repeatedly asked about Brown despite stating he would not be talking about that issue, taking a past approach by repeating he “was getting ready for Miami.” The press conference was cut short as reporters continued to challenge Belichick about not being open about the issue.

Belichick did confirm Antonio Brown would be at practice on Wednesday, the team’s first practice of the week. As for Brown being available on Sunday, Belichick responded with “we’re taking it one day at a time.”

Belichick is normally stoic about such issues, especially legal matters, and has already had his hands full this season dealing with these similar issues.

He did so with Patrick Chung, who was indicted on drug charges last month, already this season. The Patriots released a statement on the matter and when asked in a press conference he referred to the statement.

Team Statement

The Patriots issued a team statement on Tuesday night following the allegations going public.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstances does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

The Patriots have dealt with legal issues before, most notably with former tight end Aaron Hernandez. Further reports indicate that the league will meet Wednesday to decide what to do with Antonio Brown and whether it will require a stint on the commissioner’s exempt list. His former trainer, Brittany Taylor, will be meeting with NFL representatives next week.

Antonio Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor – who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her former client Tuesday – is willing and planning to meet with the NFL next week, which is as soon as she can, sources tell ESPN. First, Taylor is getting married. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2019

Brown’s Contract Situation

This matter could affect Brown’s contract as well. In verbiage for guaranteed contracts in the NFL, Brown may have violated the terms of his contract which would render all guaranteed money null and void.

In the guarantee language in Antonio Brown's Patriots contract: If Brown "takes any action that materially undermines the public's respect for, or is materially critical of, the Club, the Player's teammates or the Club's ownership, coaches," etc., guarantees will "null and void." pic.twitter.com/BFdUfcuaXD — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 11, 2019

The Patriots traded away one of their veteran receivers, Demaryius Thomas, to the New York Jets just a day after activating Antonio Brown. The trade was made official by the Jets moments before Belichick’s press conference began.