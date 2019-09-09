Broncos vs. Raiders Prop Betting: 5 Best MNF Picks

After a very interesting week, the Oakland Raiders host the Denver Broncos to close out Week 1 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.

Denver is a 2.5-point road favorite in the game against their AFC West rival, with a total of 42, according to Odds Shark.

The Broncos have been one of the league’s best team during opening week. Denver sports a 39-19-1 record in the first game of the season and have won their last seven despite a mishmash of coaches and starting quarterbacks.

But what this opening week of football has shown us is that nothing is very predictable for the first game of the season. However, here are five prop bets a little off the beaten path that informed bettors should capitalize on and end the football week on a high note.

Broncos vs. Raiders: First Half Under 21 Points (-110)

The total has gone under in the Broncos’ last nine games dating back to last year and the Raiders don’t boast the offense weapons the put up points at a torrid pace.

As both sides look to get revved up in this one, there’s a good chance we see a low scoring first half and the pass rush of the Broncos shine.

First Score Between Broncos & Raiders: Field Goal (+110)

With the same thought process as the top bet, there’s a good chance that the first score of the game is a field goal.

Both the Raiders and Broncos were in the bottom half of teams last season in terms of red zone touchdown percentage.

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay: Over 59.5 Rushing Yards (-105)

Before a late-season slump, Phillip Lindsay went over this total in the first 10 games of his career where he had more than five carries in a game.

Lindsay’s 1,037 rushing yards were the second-most by an undrafted rookie since 1970 last season and he made the Pro Bowl. He also averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season, the third-most in the league.

He’s impressed his new quarterback Joe Flacco with his energy level so far.

“Phillip, he’s like one of my kids,” Flacco told The Athletic “I don’t know where he gets all the energy, but he has it 24/7. … I turned around to hand him off on one of the wide zone plays and I barely got to him. All the other guys, they track a little bit different, but he’s a little amped up for getting out here I think the first time. Overall, it’s just his personality. He’s a lot of fun to be around because of that.”

The Raiders have a below-average run defense, finishing last season ranked 30th. The addition of No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell to the defensive line might help, but the a solid run game paired with a strong defensive effort will be key for the Broncos success this season.

Raiders TE Darren Waller: Over 24.5 Receiving Yards

For a player prop on the Raiders side, take a look at tight end Darren Waller, who should be in for a breakout season.

The Broncos defense struggled against TEs a year ago, giving up 64.9 receiving yards per game to players at the position last season.

Jared Cook moved on to the Saints this offseason, but had a career year in the Oakland offense a year ago, collecting 896 yards and six touchdowns. Waller will try to move into that role with his 6-foot-6, 255-pound frame and 4.46 40-yard dash speed.

One catch in open space for Waller and this bet could hit.

First Offensive Play of the Game: Run (-165)

It will be vastly important for both squads to get their run game going — the Broncos with Lindsay and Royce Freeman and the Raiders with stellar rookie Josh Jacobs. No matter which way the coin toss goes, expect this to hit.

READ NEXT: Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick