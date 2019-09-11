Bengals Star Throws Major Shade at Browns Following Blowout

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, with Vegas setting their win total at a measly 5.5 — second to only the Miami Dolphins (4.5).

However, after an inspired 21-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and watching their division rival Cleveland Browns get stomped 43-13 on opening weekend by the Tennessee Titans, it seems like the Bengals are gaining some confidence and walking around with a little extra swagger.

“Once we get A.J. [Green] back, there ain’t no talking about the Browns no more,” Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd told Tyler Dragon of Cincinnati.com.

Green — the team’s star wide receiver and a perennial Pro Bowler — is currently dealing with a foot injury that has forced him to miss the start of the season. However, his boot is off and is expected be getting on the field for rehab this week. That being said, Green is adamant that he doesn’t want to rush back, either.

“I don’t want to do all this work and then get back out there and hurt it again,” Green told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s got to be ready so I can play at a high level.”

Bengals Passing Attack Sharp Against Seahawks

The Bengals passing game was the best in the NFL during Week 1, with Andy Dalton throwing for a career high 418 yards and two first-half touchdowns to John Ross.

Ross excelled in the absence of Green, finishing with 158 yards, which nearly matched his 210 yards he recorded all of last season. Boyd had

The Bengals can also take have some optimism about the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 233 yards a year after being the worst unit in football.

Green is in the last year of his contract, but doesn’t seem worried about it. His focus is all on getting back on the field.

“Stuff is happening. We’re trying to get healthy and make sure I’m fine to where I can go out there and play,” Green said. “But like I said, I really don’t get into it. I let my agent handle all of that other stuff. Everybody knows when they give me 16 games, what you’re going to get. I’m not worried about the contract situation because it’s going to work itself out no matter where I’m at.”

Betting Odds & Lines For Week 2: Browns Road MNF Favorites, Bengals Favored Over 49ers

The Browns hit the road for a primetime Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets this week. The Jets blew a lead in their opener, falling to the Buffalo Bills 17-16.

Odds Shark currently has the Browns listed as a 2.5-point road favorite for the game, showing confidence that Cleveland will bounce back from the beating they took against the Titans.

The Bengals are installed a two-point home favorites against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers won their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17, but still looked shaky despite the final score. Dating back to last year, the Bengals have lost eight of their last nine games.

