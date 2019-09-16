Browns vs. Jets Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Two teams looking to avoid dreaded 0-2 starts meet up at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash.

The Browns are coming off a surprising 43-13 thrashing in Week 1 at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Jets blew a fourth quarter lead against the Bills, falling 17-16.

The line for the game currently has the Browns installed as 6.5-point road favorites, with a total of 45.

The Monday night matchup will be a contentious one, as the teams have engaged in a war of words leading up to the game. Here are some things to know and advice on who to back as Week 2 of the NFL season comes to a close.

Browns and Jets Have Stars & History

The Browns entered the season as the most hyped team in the league, gracing the covers of magazines, pushing tons of quotable material to the media and building Super Bowl level expectations — a situation unfamiliar in Cleveland just two seasons removed from a winless campaign. However, the beat down the Browns took in Week 1 against the Titans shook things up.

“What we have to refrain from doing right now is overreacting,” Kitchens said after the loss. “It is one game in a 16-game schedule. We are very disappointed in the lack of discipline that we showed, the loss of composure that we showed at times and just overall not doing a good enough job from a coaching perspective and a player perspective to get the job done in a positive manner.”

One player on the Brown familiar with the spotlight, and criticism is Odell Beckham Jr., who the team acquired from the Giants in the offseason via a blockbuster trade.

Beckham added some extra spice to the matchup with the Jets, calling out defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was the Browns interim head coach last season for the final eight games.

“You gotta watch out for the cheap shots and dirty hits and all the things he likes to teach,” Beckham told reporters. “If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches. But that’s just him and what he does.

“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them) if you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can, hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt and stuff like that.”

Williams responded, quipping “Odell who” to the media.

“You guys are cooperating giving him attention,” Williams said. “Just don’t give him attention.”

“Odell who?” Jets DC Gregg Williams responds to Odell Beckham’s accusations that he told his players to injure the star WR two years ago. “You guys are cooperating giving him attention. Just don’t give him attention.”

pic.twitter.com/RVFL5g29R9 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 13, 2019

Trash talk aside, the Jets have some major personnel issues, with quarterback Sam Darnold being ruled out with mono and Pro Bowl linebacker slated to miss time with a groin injury. He’ll join rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — the No. 3 overall pick — on the sideline.

The the absence of Darnold, Trevor Siemian — who carries a 13-11 record as a starter — will take the reins under center for the Jets.

The Browns will also be missing some key pieces in defensive back Damarious Randall (concussion), offensive lineman Kendall Lamm (knee), runningback Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle).

Browns vs. Jets: Line Prediction & Pick

The line for this game has been all over the place due to the news and injuries being announced. The Browns opened as 2.5-point favorites, but have settled in at -6.5 following the Darnold/Mosley news.

Here are a few betting trends courtesy of Odds Shark:

The Browns are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after an ATS loss.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of the Browns’ last 11 games at night.

The Jets are 1-8 SU in their last 9 games after a loss.

The Jets still have RB Le’Veon Bell, but are limited in terms of weapons after that. Yes, the Browns were a massive disappointment in the first week of the season, but there’s a reason they received such hype. And they absolutely need this one to keep their season from going sideways early.

Pick: Browns -6.5

Prediction: Browns 38, Jets 13

Total: Under 45

Bonus prop pick: Odell Beckham receiving yards, over 80.5 (-110)

READ NEXT: Browns Coaches Battle Over Public Comments on Officiating