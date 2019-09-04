Myles Garrett Calls Out Von Miller With Nude Photo [LOOK]

Myles Garrett and Von Miller crush quarterbacks for a living as two of the NFL’s premier pass-rushers.

Miller, an outside linebacker with the Denver Broncos, is entering his ninth NFL season as the Broncos all-time sack leader with 98 and also has seven Pro Bowl selections on his resume.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 of the Cleveland Browns, is coming off his first Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record in Cleveland.

The two Texas A&M alums would certainly be in the running when discussing the top pass-rusher in the NFL, but Garrett is inserting himself into another competition with Miller.

Who looks best in a cowboy hat — buck naked.

Garrett was photographed for ESPN’s Body Issue this year, following in the footsteps of Miller, who did it in 2016.

Garrett posted a photo sitting on a rock with the caption: “[Von Miller] I wore it better.”

For reference, here’s what Miller’s shoot looked like when he also wore a cowboy hat, albeit the degree of difficulty in getting the shot seemed a little less.

Myles Garrett: My Mother is Responsible for me Getting Naked in the Desert

Doing ESPN’s Body Issue is no average photo shoot for athletes. This year’s edition features Garrett, Chris Paul, Liz Cambage, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thomas and the Eagles offensive line — among others.

Garrett, however, had no shame when it came to the shoot, adding that his mom was a big advocate from him to do it. Garrett said she worked “tooth and nail” to get him in the magazine.

“Mi madre, yes,” Garrett told ESPN. “My mother’s responsible for me being naked in the desert.”

Audrey Garrett made no qualms about pushing for it.

“Myles has always worked on his body, he’s very proud of it,” she told ESPN. “And I like the artistic nature of the Body Issue. I’ve looked at it for many years and I said, ‘As soon as Miles gets an opportunity, we got to get in there.'”

With a body like Garrett, why wouldn’t you want to be in a nude photo shoot. Although, he admits, he’s not perfect.

“My obliques could be a little bit better; I should work on my side crunches,” Garrett said.

Myles Garrett Taking Aim at Defensive Player of the Year

During training camp, Garrett talked with The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones about some of his motivations heading into his third season as a pro and how he wants to be viewed when it’s all said and done.

“I want to be the best player in the league, and that takes consistency and attention to detail,” Garrett said. “I have to always make sure that I’m tuned in to the call, and make sure I’m making the most out of each play and not taking any plays off. I think the sky is the limit now, not only for me but for this team. I think we all can come together and do something special.”

Garrett and the Browns will get their first chance to deliver on sky-high expectations on Sunday against the Titans.

