Odell Beckham Reacts to Giants Benching Eli Manning [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning did not not have the best relationship during their time together in New York, which on many occasions featured the mercurial wide receiver criticizing his aging quarterback.

But when Beckham got the news that Manning was heading to the Giants bench in favor of rookie Daniel Jones, OBJ didn’t kick his former QB when he was down. Instead, Beckham — now with the Cleveland Browns — said he has “nothing but love” for Manning.

“That’s a brother of mine. It’s been nothing but love,” Beckham told reporters. “But I don’t play for them anymore, so I don’t have anything to do with that situation, with that organization or anything that’s going on. But it’s nothing but love for [Eli].”

OBJ on Eli: “It’s nothing but love for him.” pic.twitter.com/cxiXM3m7GF — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 18, 2019

Beckham previously told Sports Illustrated that the two were “cool” but not friends that would hang out away from the field.

Beckham spent the first five seasons of his career catching passes from Manning, making a trio of Pro Bowls and garnering Rookie of the Year honors in 2014. However, the Giants had little playoff success with the WR-QB combo, making the playoffs just once over that half-decade span, which ended in a blowout loss to the Packers.

Beckham was openly critical of Manning on many occasions, feeling that he couldn’t reach his full potential in New York. Beckham did a wide-ranging interview with ESPN last season and had some harsh words for Manning.

“Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know … cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”

Odell Beckham Gets Watch Deal

Beckham has parlayed the fascination with his game day watch into a new marketing partnership.

OBJ has made headlines for his choice of wearing super-expensive watches during games and the pregame. His selection before Monday Night Football was a Richard Mille reportedly worth $2 million — although there have been questions about if it was authentic or not.

However, Beckham made some comments in the post game that got the attention of Daniel Wellington.

“I’m off of it. You know? I don’t really have any comment about it,” he said. “I think Daniel Wellington might be a better watch. It’s a little classier. It’s not as flashy as this one, but I’m just blessed.”

The company announced the partnership on Wednesday.

We are so proud to work with @obj, who besides from being an amazing athlete clearly loves watches. If we’re his second choice after a six figure watch, we’re happy. — Daniel Wellington (@itisDW) September 18, 2019

“There’s always a method to the madness,” Beckham told reporters. “It’s a partnership with Daniel Wellington. I’m very happy to do that, but again, I’m off of the whole, the watch topic, I’m going to leave it alone from now on. I’m just strictly on football. Now you know Daniel Wellington, so that’s just the bottom line. I’m not talking about watches anymore.”

Odell Beckham Heaps Praise on Rams DT Aaron Donald

The Browns are back in primetime, but this week it’s on Sunday night against the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham shines under the bright lights — his 161 yard performance on Monday Night a testament to that. OBJ heaped praise on Rams defensive tackle and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald during his press conference on Wednesday.

“There’s no way to even go around him. He’s probably the best player in the league. He has been since he came out and was drafted,” Beckham said. “He’s one of the most disruptive players I’ve ever seen.”

READ NEXT: Browns Star Myles Garrett Responds to ‘Dirty Player’ Criticism