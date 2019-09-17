Odell Beckham Has Injury Scare, Comes Back With Career-Long TD [WATCH]

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. limped of the field after the first half of his team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets.

However, the scare didn’t last too long, as Beckham took the field for the Browns’ first possession out of the break. On top of that, he caught an 89-yard pass late in the third quarter — a career-long.

Late in the half, Beckham went for a grab in the end zone but came down awkwardly. He limped off the field and went to the locker room early. Beckham has been dealing with a hip injury that limited him in the preseason, but he didn’t seemed bothered one bit on the catch and run against the Jets.

“It’s like having an extremely fast car and the alignment or something is off,” Beckham said of the injury. “The car can still go, but it’s dangerous.”

Beckham had three catches for 54 yards in the half before the injury, including a 33-yard one-handed grab that set the internet ablaze.

Beckham had played down his return to New York in the lead up to the game.

“It is just another game,” he told reporters. “It really is. ‘Monday Night Football’ in the lights. Just trying to get wins.”

OBJ caught seven passes for 71 yards in his Browns debut in Week 1, but the Browns lost 43-13.

Odell Beckham Injury History: Browns Star Has Been Prone to Missing Time

Before being traded to the Browns in March, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games with the New York Giants.

However, he’s missed 16 games over the last two seasons with ankle and quad injuries. Beckham blamed Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for the ankle injury he suffered in 2017, which he said came on a dirty play.

“You gotta watch out for the cheap shots and dirty hits and all the things he likes to teach,” Beckham told reporters. “If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches. But that’s just him and what he does.

“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them) if you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can, hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt and stuff like that.”

Jets Quarterback Trevor Siemian Walks Off Field After Gruesome Injury

Trevor Siemian, who started the game for the Jets at QB in place of starter Sam Darnold, left the Monday Night Football game against the Browns with a gruesome ankle injury. But somehow he walked off the field.

Siemian was 3-6 for 3 yards before exiting. The Jets had negative 13 yards passing in the first half.

If you think you're having a bad day one look at this sack on Trevor Siemian will make you realize it could be much worse. pic.twitter.com/XJgvPmzyn0 — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) September 17, 2019

Darnold was ruled out of the game earlier in the week with mono. Siemian compiled a 13-11 mark as a starter. He started 24 games for the Broncos from 2016-17.

In his career, Siemian — a Northwestern grad — has passed for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Second-year QB Luke Falk entered the game for Siemian following the injury and the MetLife Stadium crowd serenaded him with “LUKE” chants. Falk completed his first pass of the game and the Jets kicked a field goal.

