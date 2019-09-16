Odell Beckham Trolls New York in Advance of MNF Matchup [LOOK]

Odell Beckham Jr. is back to New York — the city he called home for the first five seasons of his NFL career. And in typical OBJ fashion, he announced his return in grand fashion.

Beckham’s face lit up Times Square this weekend with a massive ad for Pedialyte. The Browns orange shines bright through the New York night and it reads, “New team. Who dis?”

Odell Beckham Jr.'s new ad in Times Square 👀 (via @Marcel_LJ) pic.twitter.com/k5oQEhft9S — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2019

Beckham and the Cleveland Browns are playing the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. While it’s not against the Giants, his former squad, Beckham’s return to MetLife Stadium will be the major storyline for the contest.

Odell Beckham Relies on Pedialyte

The ad certainly made some noise and couldn’t have been timed better, which was good news for Pedialyte. The drink has long been known to be a solution for parents needing to rehydrate their sick kids. However, the company is making a push to market the drink for adults.

Here’s what Beckham had to say about his partnership with Pedialyte.

“I learned about Pedialyte from my mom,” said Beckham in a statement. “And since then I’ve been turning to it not just when I am training or playing, but also when I’m traveling, whenever I need it—because it works. Now, I’m excited to tell my fans all about it.”

Beckham will also serve as the Pedialyte’s “creative director.”

“I really want to use my creative juices, and this gives me a chance to broaden my business side,” Beckham told Forbes. “I’m confident in me. I have an edge about myself; the same edge that I bring to a team or anything I do. I’m going to bring that to Pedialyte.”

Odell Beckham Adds Extra Intrigue to Matchup With Jets

The Monday night matchup between the Jets and Browns will feature some bad blood, thanks mostly to Beckham.

The mercurial wide receiver took a shot at Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams this week while talking to the media, saying the veteran coach praises players for “dirty plays and cheap shots.”

Beckham recalled one hit in particular, which came in the 2017 preseason. It left him with an injured ankle that he’d later need surgery on. Beckham told reporters that the hit changed the course of his career.

“It’s preseason. It’s like a known rule. In preseason, nobody in the NFL’s really out to do stuff like that,” Beckham said. “You gotta watch out for the cheap shots and dirty hits and all the things he likes to teach. If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches. But that’s just him and what he does.

“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them) if you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can, hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt and stuff like that.”

Williams only escalated the drama with a response where he started with “Odell who?” before expanding.

“We don’t do that. I’ve never done that anywhere I’ve been,” said Williams, who was suspended for his role in the 2012 “Bountygate” scandal in New Orleans.

“We don’t do anything to hurt the team,” Williams said. “It’s the No. 1 primary thing. You’re committing penalties, you’re doing those type of stuff, we just don’t do it. And you guys [in the media] are cooperating, giving [Beckham] attention. Just don’t give him attention.”

