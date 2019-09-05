Titans Defender: Odell Beckham-Baker Mayfield ‘Just Like’ Tom Brady-Randy Moss

Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro expects the Cleveland Browns to take their shots on Sunday in the season-opener for both squads on Sunday.

With Baker Mayfield slinging the ball and Odell Beckham Jr. catching it, why wouldn’t they.

In just 13 starts, Mayfield passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

Before being traded to the Browns in March, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games with the New York Giants. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has said that he wants to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Vaccaro compared the newly-assembled Browns duo to when Randy Moss went to the Patriots in 2007. While Moss was older than Beckham at the time, the move helped revitalize his career and allowed Tom Brady to air it out unlike any before. Brady threw for 4,806 yards and 50 touchdowns with Moss as his top target in 2007.

“It’s just like when Randy [Moss] got with Tom Brady,” Vaccaro told ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “I’m sure that’s the kind of production they’re looking for. You have a guy that can stretch the ball down the field. That’s adds a new element. When we were playing the Giants last year, they ran quick game. It was catch and run. When you add that deep element it enhances his game.”

Odell Beckham, Baker Mayfield Not Worried About Limited Preseason Reps

While both players are massively talented, Beckham and Mayfield have had limited reps working together, with the Browns taking a cautious approach with their new No. 1 pass-catcher in the preseason.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t sound too concerned when talking to reporters on Wednesday.

“Odell is ready to go so, yeah, I feel good about the plan,” Kitchens said during a media session that featured a hefty serving of coach-speak.

Mayfield said any hoopla stemming from the storyline that Beckham not playing in the preseason is overblown and that OBJ is ready to go out and show why he’s one of the league’s best.

“I think that he is excited to get back to football. He is feeling healthy and he is ready to go,” Mayfield told reporters. “I would say just talking to him and knowing who he is, he is very excited to get back on the field with a fresh start. I would not say it has anything to do with the outside, but he is ready to do it for himself.”

Titans Not Worried About Hype Surrounding Browns

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel understands the attention the Browns have garnered this season as an AFC contender. But the Titans are not focused on what’s happening in Cleveland.

All the focus is on preparation.

“Anybody’s hype does not concern me, the team or the organization,” Vrabel said. “It does not. We handle it the same way we do with anything else. We come in, we try to meet, we try to practice, we try to improve each and every day and we try to study and learn the opponent, understand how we need to play that specific week to give ourselves a chance to win the game, prepare and go and compete.

“That does not change for anybody. This week is the Browns. I can’t control what anybody says about the Cleveland Browns or I can’t control what anyone says about the Tennessee Titans. I am just trying to get the team ready.”

