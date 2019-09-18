Cardi B’s Connection to Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Revealed

Claressa Shields will attempt to make history as the fastest fighter in boxing, male or female, to become a three-division world champion when she takes on former world champion Ivana Habazin in her hometown of Flint, Michigan on October 5.

Two weeks before the fight, Shields took to Instagram today to acknowledged something BIG!

She got a bag and fixed her pearly whites.

For those tardy to the party: That was a Cardi B reference!

Cardi B changed the game when her album, Invasion of Privacy album made her the first female rapper to earn a No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart since Lauryn Hill.

Bodak Yellow, the smash single off the album was a nod to Louboutin’s “red bottom” shoes. Cardi B also referenced getting her pearly whites repaired in the single, Bodak Yellow when she said:

“Got a bag and fixed my teeth/Hope you hoes know it ain’t cheap.”

That reference from Cardi B, gave dentist, Dr. Catrise Austin, all kinds of clout.

“That is one of the best public smile stories that I can ever think of,” Dr. Austin told me of Cardi B on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

For nearly 20 years, Dr. Austin has been a cosmetic dentist in New York City. Known in the entertainment world as The Queen of Smiles, Austin has been in the business of transforming smiles for singles, business people, celebrities, and simply anyone looking to simply enjoy life with a better smile.

“America seemed to like it,” says Dr. Austin.

“It really changed her life, and to see her sitting next to Anna Wintour and now on the cover of Rolling Stone with her man. It’s a testament that a smile does play an important role in your image.”

Ironically, Dr. Austin performed the procedure on Shields and Shields is proud of it.

“If I’m being honest, I wasn’t thinking about my brand when I decided to get my teeth fixed,” Claressa Shields told me this afternoon via text message.

“I was thinking about my all-around appearance. I feel I have a pretty face, nice cheek bones, I have a big butt with a small waist. I just was a little self conscious of the left side of my face. I had found ways to disguise my teeth and make my smile work for me, but it was certain times when I couldn’t get to face the camera how I wanted and my teeth were sticking out and looked very crooked. So I decided I wanted to get them fixed. Now when I get on camera, I don’t have to worry about which side of my teeth are showing. I can take a profile pic and not have a shadow in the front of my mouth. It made me happy and makes me smile more.”

Shields, 24, won gold medals in the women’s middleweight division at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, making her the first American boxer—female or male—to win consecutive Olympic medals.

She tells me that she wasn’t concerned about folks’ opinion when she got the procedure done. “I got my teeth fixed for me, not for other people,” she said.

“People may have said bad things about my teeth but they say bad things about my face, teeth, forehead, boxing, my butt. Hell anything. I got my teeth fixed because I’m breaded up now and I wanted nice teeth.”