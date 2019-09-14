Carmelo Anthony Contoversy Revealed by ESPN NBA Analyst [Video]

Joe Johnson signed with the Detroit Pistons this week.

He earned it.

Many NBA players are upset that Carmelo Anthony has not been signed says ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

According to Nichols, NBA players sent her text messages to her stating, ‘what about ‘Melo’ after Joe Johnson agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons per a transcript via Clutchpoints’ Ashish Mathur.

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played NBA basketball since November 8, 2018 in a game against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets last summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks. After signing with the Rockets he was later traded to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA’s trading deadline.

The 10-time All-Star averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds with the Rockets while shooting 40.5 percent from the field, 32.8 percent from beyond the arc and 68.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Etan Thomas, the 12th pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2000 NBA Draft suggested something similar to me late last month. “I think the media right now is trying to blackball him,” he told Scoop B Radio. “And I”m trying to figure out why.”

In an interview with Taryn Finley of the Huffington Post, Melo suggested that he is at peace with the fact he may not play much longer. “I’m sure [retirement is] coming soon,” he said.

“I’d be sitting lying to you if I said it’s not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don’t think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it’s hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything you do, when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. But as long as you feel good with that.”

Million Dollar Question: Where should Melo go?

“The place that wants him,” newly retired NBA legend, Dwyane Wade tells me.

“The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo and understand that he still can play the game of basketball.”

The Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony had mutual interests toward the end of last season — until a mound of LA losses occurred. The team has had quite a busy offseason thus far, and six players returned from last season.

That list includes: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers newcomers include: Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.

Carmelo Anthony has been working out with members of the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles this summer.

The Lakers do have one final roster spot and many believe that Carmelo Anthony still has some game left in the tank to compete against many of the NBA’s elite.

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me in April. “You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”