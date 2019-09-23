Case Keenum & Wife Kimberly Are Expecting a Baby During NFL Season

Case Keenum and his wife Kimberly Keenum are going to be parents for the first time. The Redskins quarterback is just keeping his fingers crossed that the birth does not happen on a Sunday. The couple is expecting a baby boy with a due date of November 18 in the middle of football season, per NBC Sports.

“We know how God works and his timing’s a lot different than ours,” Case told NBC Sports. “Hopefully we can get enough doctors and get God on the same page where we can have it on the right day.”

Kimberly announced the news on Instagram and opened up about the couple’s battle with infertility, per Sports Spectrum. The couple posted a video of Case throwing a football through a blue balloon.

Case and I are so excited to announce that we are expecting a baby boy in November! We’ve had quite the journey to get here and wanted to share the video we did talking about out years of struggling with infertility. Thank you to everyone who has prayed for us and walked along side us through this time. We are so excited to share with y’all the new little blessing in our life.

Case & Kimberly Have Been Open About Their Battle With Infertility

The news is extra special for Kimberly and Case given their battle with infertility. During an interview with The Increase, the couple opened up about their desire to have children and the obstacles they faced along the way. The video was conducted before the couple knew they were expecting. Both have been outspoken about leaning on their faith as they waited for children.

“Having kids is not going to give me this ultimate happiness,” Kimberly said, per Sports Spectrum. “Yes, it’s going to be so joyful and amazing and I cannot wait for, hopefully, the Lord to provide that in our lives. But I still feel like He’s just teaching us so much to find the ultimate joy in Him and in Him alone. And just peace in Him. I feel like the Lord has us in this time to be able to have extra time to pour into other people.”

Case elaborated that they had previously gone through various procedures in their attempt to be parents.

“Over the course of a few bumps in the road, some different procedures, some different things that we’ve had to go through, we’re still praying that God’s plan has children for us,” Case noted, per Sports Spectrum.

The Couple Are High School Sweethearts & Got Married While They Were Attending the University of Houston

Case and Kimberly have been together long before the NFL. The couple were high school sweethearts and ended up getting married while they were in college at Houston. During Case’s college career, he tore his ACL, but one of the bright spots was the way Kimberly cared for the quarterback during the challenging time.

“It’s [Kimberly’s care during Case’s injury] one of the big reasons we’re married today,” Case told ESPN. “I realized how much she loved me. She showed it. I don’t think I could have gotten that from anybody else. Here’s a picture of her right here. She got her bridal portraits done at the stadium. That’s pretty funny, isn’t it?”