Chargers Give Shocking Update on Melvin Gordon

If Melvin Gordon is going to get a new deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s not going to come this season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Chargers’ general manager Tom Telesco said on a conference call Sunday that any contact extension talks with Gordon will be postponed until after the season.

“When or if Melvin reports, he’ll play this season under his current contract, and we’ll just revisit it after the season,” Telesco said, according to ESPN reporter Eric Williams.

The basically means that Gordon can play for his $5.605 million salary this season, or miss the year, a la Le’Veon Bell with the Pittsburgh Steelers a year ago. He’s currently in the final year of his rookie deal. Gordon is reportedly seeking a contract that pays more than $10 million per year. It would put him only behind the likes of elite backs Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson.

“I’m disappointed it has lasted this long,” Telesco said this week about his running back’s length holdout. “I pride myself in having solutions to problems, and I haven’t solved this one yet. We know what he means to our team, and even bigger than that what he means to our organization. But the other side is we have a big game coming up this week with the Colts, and I’m confident in the players that we have on the field right now will play well.”

Melvin Gordon Granted Permission to Seek Trade

Gordon could get a new deal if he ends up getting dealt to a new team, which is a real possibility after developments over the weekend.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Chargers gave Gordon and his reps permission to seek a trade. However, with backs like Carlos Hyde (Texans) and LeSean McCoy (Chiefs) landing with teams that were in need of running back talent, the opportunities are running out for Gordon as Week 1 quickly approaches.

Gordon commented on McCoy joining the Chiefs on Twitter, writing on a post: “Ight now hahaha s— getting real.”

Melvin Gordon’s Stats & Chargers RB Depth Chart

Gordon wants to be paid like a top back, but hasn’t matched a production of a guy like Ezekiel Elliott, another running back in the midst of a lengthy holdout. Elliott has been the NFL rushing champ twice in his first three seasons in the NFL. Gordon has not.

Gordon has recorded 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns over his first four seasons. He’s also an elite receiving back, with 50-plus receptions in his last two seasons, including last year when he caught 50 balls for 490 yards and four touchdowns. However, Gordon has played in 16 games only once in his career.

All is not lost for the Chargers if Gordon ends up playing somewhere else or holding out. While they might not be the same caliber as Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are capable running backs.

Ekeler has 814 rushing yards, 683 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his two seasons in the league. Jackson is less experienced in his second-year, but has shown flashes. He rushed for 206 yards a season ago and amassed 135 yards receiving on 15 catches.

