Chester Williams Dead: Springbok World Cup Winner Dies at 49

Chester Williams is the World Cup-winning South African rugby winger who died on September 6 at the age of 49. During his long and storied career, Williams played in 27 tests for the Boks between 1993 and 2000 during which time he managed 14 tries.

South African Rugby Magazine reports that Williams “may” have suffered a heart attack.

Williams is best remembered for his role in the Springbok’s iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup win over New Zealand in South Africa. In the group stages of the tournament, South Africa lost winger Pieter Hendricks to suspension. That resulted in Williams getting a start in the quarter-finals against Western Samoa in Ellis Park. The game saw Williams score four tries, becoming the first South African to score a hat-trick at the World Cup.

Williams told ESPN in 2015 that he gave his World Cup-winning jersey to his father but that he held on to his medal from the tournament as well as his Mandela Medal. During the same interview, Williams talked about the start of his career where he and the other black players on his team would have to get changed on the bus as the locker rooms were only for white players. Williams told the network, “I never thought I’d have the lifestyle I have now … It was difficult times when I was growing up.”

The World Cup was recalled in the 2009 Clint Eastwood movie, “Invictus.” Williams was credited as being one of the coaches on the movie, according to the film’s IMDb page. Williams was played in the movie by a real-life rugby player, McNeil Hendricks.

The Guardian noted in 2013 that the movie got the story right that Williams, as the only non-white player on the team, had been put forward as the face of the team. The newspaper noted that Williams was not black but was defined as “colored” in South Africa, meaning that he was of mixed-race.

At the time of his death, Williams was working as a rugby coach for the University of Western Cape. He had previously been a coach at the Lions in South Africa’s Super League and of the South African Sevens team.

Williams was originally from Paarl in the Western Cape. He was a graduate of the Universitatea de Vest din Timișoara.

Williams is survived by his wife, Maria. The couple was married in May 2002. They had three children together, Williams’ step-son, who was seven during the 1995 World Cup, Ryan, as well as twins, Chloe and Matthew. Williams told ESPN in 2015, “When we travelled by train during the apartheid years, it was a third-class carriage and we had to stand for two hours to work as it was that packed. The other day I said to my wife I can’t remember the last time I was on a train, it was a long, long time ago. I’d like to put my kids on the train and tell them the story of me.”

Williams’ tragic passing comes less than a week after he had launched his own beer range, including Chester’s Lager and Chester’s IPA. Sport 24 reports that Williams’ beer will be the only South African beer for sale at the World Cup in Japan and has already been shipped out there ahead of the 2019 tournament.

At the launch of the beer, Williams was described as having “revolutionized wing play in the 1990s with his work rate and ability to stop attackers dead in their tracks on defense,” by South Africa Rugby Magazine.

Chester Williams. You did so much for the sport of rugby in South Africa, from the grassroots to the top you've been an exemplary role model of the game. Thank you for your humility and patience with all those you encountered. Rest In Peace.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/loZgqECPof — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) September 6, 2019

