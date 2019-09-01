Report: LeSean McCoy To Sign With Super Bowl Contender After Bills Release

The fact that the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to add a running back has been written all over the walls since earlier Saturday afternoon when they dealt running back Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans.

That it was LeSean McCoy — who was a surprise release early Saturday from the Buffalo Bills — only positions Andy Reid’s next Chiefs team for greater things.

According to reports from both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McCoy will ink a 1-year deal worth $3 million that could be worth $4 million in incentives.

Former #Bills RB LeSean McCoy has found a new home. He’s headed to Kansas City to sign with the #Chiefs, source said. He got a 1-year deal worth $3M. It can be worth $4M in incentives. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2019

The presence of Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon, and rookie Devin Singletary in Buffalo left little room for the veteran McCoy, entering his 11th season in the NFL, but the Chiefs were in dire need of a new rusher after dealing away Hyde for offensive lineman Martinas Rankin.

Now, McCoy is headed to Kansas City for a reunion with Reid, who coached him for his first four seasons in the league while he was the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach before departing to the Chiefs before the 2013 season.

