Bears Cody Whitehair Signs Five Year Extension

The Chicago Bears have managed to secure another key piece to their offense Sunday. It was announced that the team extended Pro Bowl guard Cody Whitehair to a five year, $52.5 million dollar deal, first reported by Adam Schefter. The deal includes $27.5 million guaranteed:

Bears are signing guard Cody Whitehair to a 5-year, $52.5 million extension that includes $27.5 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal, negotiated by Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain, gives Whitehair the second-largest guarantee for a guard extension in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

Whitehair has been a staple on the Bears offensive line since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, and he made his first Pro Bowl last season. Whitehair’s new deal averages $10.5 million per year, which ranks 9th in the league among active guards:

The $10.5 million per year ranks 9th among guards, per Spotrac. This had to be a pretty easy contract negotiation, with a player who wants to be here long-term and a GM more than content extending a reliable second-round pick. Whitehair has not missed a start as a Bear. https://t.co/FbgJ0tnTzg — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 1, 2019

What This Means for the Bears

It was clear both Whitehair and Bears management wanted to make this deal happen, which is good news for Whitehair, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and Bears fans everywhere. Whitehair was named to the All Rookie team in 2016, and has been an invaluable asset to the team ever since. This contract extension rewards him for his solid effort and consistency, and features the second highest amount of guaranteed money ever given to a guard in the $27.5 million.

Bears GM Ryan Pace recently restructured the contract of Whitehair’s fellow offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr., and many posited that the restructure was done with a new contract for Whitehair in mind. It looks like that’s exactly what happened, and the end result means more long term security for the Bears on the offensive line, with Whitehair extended for another five years.

The Bears Offensive Line is Secure for Years to Come

The Bears’ five offensive linemen are the same five they had starting last season, and Whitehair was the last one remaining who needed to be signed on for the future. That’s now done. The Bears signed Leno Jr. to a four-year contract extension in 2017, Bobby Massie signed a new contract this offseason, and Kyle Long restructured his 2016 deal last season, guaranteeing that the group will remain together at least another year.

Long remains the only question mark here, as he will have one year left on his contract–in 2020. He’s set to make $9.6 million against the salary cap next year, and if he can stay healthy and play at a high level, there’s a good chance he will retire a Bear. If he falls to another injury, or plays subpar, however, Long is likely leaving after 2019.

Whitehair has been relatively healthy throughout his career, and he has been a staple at offensive line. If Long does leave after this season, look for Whitehair to take over as the unquestioned leader of the offensive line.