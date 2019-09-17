Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Reaches Out to Steelers, 2 Other Teams: Report

The bevy of recent quarterback injuries around the NFL have led to Colin Kaepernick’s camp reaching out to teams in need of a veteran passer, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Kaepernick’s agent has contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints — all teams that lost their quarterbacks to injuries and health issues this week. Smith revealed the new information on First Take on Tuesday, but noted that there hasn’t been any mutual interest — yet.

The Steelers lost veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger this week to a season-ending elbow injury, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing hand that will keep him out an extended period of time and the Jets are now in the hands of 2018 sixth-round pick Luke Falk after losing Sam Darnold to mono and Trevor Siemian to an ankle injury.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season.

Smith went on to note that Kaep would be willing to take on a backup role if the opportunity was right.

Chris Williamson of SNY also reported that Kaepernick’s agent had been hard at work trying to find an opportunity for the former 49ers QB.

“Colin is literally in the best shape of his life,” Williamson reported on Twitter. “He’s been working out five days a week at 5 a.m. for three years. He wants to play and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a quarterback.”

Colin Kaepernick Says He’s Prepared if Called Upon

Kaepernick sparked controversy when he sat and then knelt during the National Anthem before NFL games as a protest against police brutality and systemic racism in the United States.

Kaepernick’s protest led to a movement in the NFL, with multiple players following suit and the league creating a policy in response.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said following his initial protest. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

He filed a formal complaint alleging that NFL team owners worked together to keep him off the field, which was later settled confidentially by the league. The Wall Street Journal reported that the settlement was for less than $10 million.

Kaepernick has posted various videos to Twitter showing his commitment to staying in shape in case an opportunity comes knocking.

Kaepernick recorded 58 starts during his six-year stint with the 49ers, collecting 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his career. He helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2013 — a game the 49ers lost 34-31. His last snap under center came in a 25-23 loss to Seattle on Jan. 1, 2017.

He opted out of his contract with the 49ers following the season, but was not signed as a free agent.

Colin Kaepernick Draws Support From Current & Former Players

Another video Kaepernick posted recently was with Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The two had a pass-and-catch session, which reportedly took place in July. OBJ rolled up to the workout sporting Kaepernick’s No. 7 jersey.

Retired wide receiver Lance Moore — who played for the Saints, Steelers and Lions during his career — also spoke up in support of Kaepernick on Tuesday. He thinks its safe to say that Kaepernick, who carries a solid NFL resume, would be more likely to excel than the current crop of players getting a shot.

It’s a situation to monitor moving forward with multiple teams needing to add depth to the QB position and Kaepernick, 31, not getting any younger as he awaits another chance in the NFL.

