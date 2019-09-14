College Football Betting Lines: Week 3 Odds & Trends

One of the most memorable upsets of the 2018 season was Kentucky going to No. 25 Florida and upsetting the Gators 27-16. That ended Kentucky’s incredible 31-game losing streak in the series, which was the fourth-longest in NCAA history in an uninterrupted series. The record is 43 in a row by Notre Dame over Navy from 1964-2006. The Cats haven’t won back-to-back games against Florida since 1976-77 and are 7.5-point underdogs on the college football odds for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against the visiting ninth-ranked Gators. UF is 5-1 ATS in the past six in Lexington.

No. 17 Central Florida hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2016. The Knights have been excluded, though, from the College Football Playoff each of the past two years. That’s because the CFP committee didn’t deem their schedule good enough. Well, UCF gets a boost Saturday when formerly-ranked Stanford visits Orlando. Will the Cardinal have starting quarterback KJ Costello? He missed a Week 2 loss at Southern Cal with a head injury that knocked Stanford out of the Top 25 but is expected to return against the Knights, who are -7.5 at online sports betting sites. UCF is 7-1 ATS in its past eight home games.

New Oklahoma starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been brilliant the first two weeks to thrust himself right into Heisman contention, and on Saturday he will play on arguably college football’s biggest stage: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The No. 5 Sooners are 24-point favorites at UCLA. The Bruins were stomped 49-21 in Norman last year and are winless in 2019. OU is on a 20-game true road winning streak.

Bragging rights in football-mad Pennsylvania are on the line when Pittsburgh visits No. 13 Penn State in the final non-conference game for the Nittany Lions, who are 17-point favorites. PSU has won the past two in the series easily and it was 51-6 last year. It is 17-4 in the series when ranked and Pitt isn’t. The Panthers have lost their past seven September road games.

No. 18 Michigan State will be looking for a bit of payback against visiting Arizona State, which is +13.5. Last year, the Spartans were ranked No. 15 and favored in Tempe but lost 16-13 as ASU’s Brandon Ruiz hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired. ASU was down 13-3 early in the fourth quarter. The Spartans are 2-10 ATS in their past 12 against the Pac-12.

Florida State coach Willie Taggart got only slightly off the hot seat with a one-point win over UL Monroe in Week 2, but the Seminoles should have rolled in that game. Taggart’s seat will be boiling again should FSU lose at No. 25 Virginia in the ACC opener for the Noles. The Cavs are -7.5 and 7-2 ATS in their previous nine at home.

