College Football Betting Lines: Week 2 Odds & Trends

We have our first Top-10 matchup of the 2019 college football season on Saturday as No. 6 LSU visits No. 9 Texas, which is a 6-point underdog on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Call it the Tom Herman Bowl as LSU thought it had agreed to terms to hire Herman away from the University of Houston in November 2016 only for Herman to then sign with the Longhorns. The same day he was hired, LSU took the interim tag off coach Ed Orgeron. ESPN College GameDay will be in Austin for this one. The Tigers are 4-0-1 ATS in their past five games against Big 12 schools.

There’s another ranked matchup involving a Texas school as No. 12 Texas A&M visits No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers have won 16 games in a row but were pushed to the limit early last season in College Station, escaping 28-26 when A&M’s 2-point conversion try with less than a minute remaining failed. Clemson is just 2-5 ATS in its past seven non-conference games and a 17-point favorite for this one at sports betting sites.

Pretty fair to say that No. 2 Alabama isn’t going to lose Saturday considering the Tide are whopping 55-point home favorites against New Mexico State. Heisman Trophy candidate and 2018 runner-up Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns last week in about three quarters of play in a 42-3 rout of Duke. New Mexico State is not a good program and was blasted 58-7 at Washington State last week. The Aggies at least will get to cash a nice check for another beatdown. They are 3-13 ATS in their past 16 non-conference games.

Could be a bit of a letdown week for No. 10 Auburn as the Tigers are 18-point favorites over visiting Tulane. True freshman quarterback Bo Nix led the Tigers to a comeback 27-21 win over No. 11 Oregon in the only Top 25 matchup of Week 1. Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left. Auburn was down 21-6 late in the third quarter. The Tigers are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight following a win.

The Ducks now have no wiggle room in any hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff and dropped to No. 16 in the new Associated Press Top 25. They are 23.5-point betting favorites for their home opener against Nevada. Oregon is 1-5 ATS in its past six non-conference games.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.