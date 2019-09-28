College Football Betting Lines: Week 5 Odds & Trends

The ABC Saturday night game in Week 5 is No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska with a kickoff of 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s somewhat indicative of the Week 5 schedule overall in that there aren’t any matchups that completely stand out. This one could be a Big Ten Championship Game preview.

OSU is clearly favored to win the East Division again, while Nebraska could win the West but will be hugely challenged by Wisconsin and Iowa – although both visit Lincoln in November. The Huskers won the first meeting as Big Ten foes against the Buckeyes, but Ohio State has taken the past four – it was very close in Columbus in 2018. OSU is a 17.5-point favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, but Nebraska is 7-1 ATS in its past eight conference games.

Possible Pac-12 title game preview from Salt Lake City at 10 p.m. ET as Washington State visits No. 19 Utah, which is -5. The Cougars have never reached that game, while the Utes did last year but lost to Washington (which had beaten Wazzu in the Apple Cup to win the North Division). Utah lost at Washington State in 2018 by a score of 28-24. Current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie QB Gardner Minshew II won it on an 89-yard touchdown pass with just over four minutes to go. The Cougars have won the past four in the series but by an average of fewer than seven points.

Staying in the Pac-12, No. 21 Southern Cal visits No. 17 Washington at 3:30 p.m. ET in what also could be a conference title game preview. The Huskies are defending conference champions but already have a Pac-12 loss so another would be devastating. USC is atop the South Division at 2-0 and had a big win over Utah last week. These schools haven’t played since 2016. The Huskies are -10 at sports betting sites and are 7-3 ATS in the past 10 in this series.

No. 10 Notre Dame lost a huge game at No. 3 Georgia last Saturday, and thus the Irish can’t afford another defeat if they have any hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. Notre Dame plays five ACC opponents per season and hosts one of them at 3:30 p.m. ET in No. 18 Virginia. It’s the first meeting between the schools since 2015. The Irish are -12.5 and have won their past 13 at home by an average of nearly 21 points per game.

And in ACC play, NC State visits Florida State in a matchup of unranked teams at 7:30 p.m. ET. Many Seminoles fans want coach Willie Taggart fired, and those calls are only going to increase if FSU is upset at home. The Noles are listed as 7-point betting favorites and the home team is 4-1 ATS in the past five between these two.

