College Football Rankings: When Are the CFB Polls Released for Week 1?

The college football rankings typically are released every Sunday afternoon after the week’s games have been completed. Since Week 1 has college football game stretched out through Labor Day night, fans can expect the rankings to be released on Tuesday, September 3rd. Both the AP and Coaches Polls will be released on Tuesday.

So far, there have been no major surprses in college football’s Week 1. Oregon found itself as the only ranked team to lose thanks to Auburn’s last-minute comeback on Saturday in primetime. Freshman quarterback Bo Nix impressed in his college football debut throwing the game-winning touchdown pass.

“He has some savviness to him, there’s no doubt,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn told AL.com. “Of course, when the game is on the line, you got to make plays and that’s the one thing he showed. In all fairness, it was his first start. He went against one of the better teams in the country. In this kind of environment, he did some really good things. But when the game is on the line, he found a way to win the game. And I think that was real special for his first start.”

Elsewhere, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields impressed in his Buckeyes debut. Transfer Jacob Eason also impressed in his Washington debut against Eastern Washington. Nebraska and Iowa State both escaped massive upsets against South Alabama and Northern Iowa respectively.

LSU-Texas & Clemson-Texas A&M Headline the College Football Week 2 Schedule

There were very few matchups in Week 1 featuring two ranked opponents. Week 2 has a bit more meat on the bones with No. 10 Texas hosting No. 6 LSU in the marquee game. Texas head coach Tom Herman noted that the team was not focused on LSU heading into their matchup against Louisiana Tech.

“Maybe it’s coach speak, maybe it is unique…but the letters LSU never came out of anyone’s mouth during the nine months since we left New Orleans,” Herman noted, per KXAN. “It’s probably a testament to our coaches. The strength staff to make sure we didn’t look to that game and the leaders in the locker room. All of the leaders in there know how the openers have turned out.”

No. 1 Clemson did not get much of a test in their opener against Georgia Tech, but Week 2 paints a different picture as they take on No. 12 Texas A&M. It is an interesting non-conference matchup for the Tigers given the ACC is not projected to be a particularly strong conference in 2019, and the Aggies could be one of the better opponents they play all season.

As for the rankings, we do not expect a lot to change after Week 1 given how few teams lost. Auburn should jump up into the top 10 after their big win over Oregon, while the Ducks could move out of the top 25 altogether.

Here is a look at the current AP Poll heading into Week 1 along with each team’s updated record. It will not be updated until Tuesday, September 3.

College Football Rankings: AP Poll Week 1