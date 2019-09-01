Cowboys Sign Rookie QB to Complete 2019 Practice Squad [Report]

The Dallas Cowboys have a new quarterback.

After forming their 53-man roster on Saturday, waiving two QBs (Mike White, Taryn Christion), the Cowboys reportedly cobbled together their initial 10-player practice squad — a group that includes rookie signal-caller Clayton Thorson, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Dallas also signed running backs Mike Weber and Jordan Chunn, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, tight end Cole Hikutini, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, defensive lineman Daniel Wise, linebacker Chris Covington, and cornerbacks Mike Jackson and Donovan Olumba.

As Machota cautions, however, the taxi squad is subject to (and will) change over the coming days and weeks.

Thorson (6-4, 222) was chosen in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was waived at final cuts, having lost his roster spot to Josh McCown and Nate Sudfeld, the reserves behind franchise QB Carson Wentz.

Thorson attended college at Northwestern, starting 53 games for the Wildcats from 2015-18. He logged 10,731 career passing yards, with 61 TDs, 45 interceptions, and a 36-17 overall record in his tenure.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Thorson — solidly-sized and mechanically-sound, hampered by mediocre arm talent — to DeShone Kizer, a 2017 second-round choice of the Cleveland Browns now playing for the Oakland Raiders.

“Four-year starter with good size and fundamentals who never really improved after his breakout 2016 season,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. “Thorson was hamstrung by below-average talent at the skill positions but never showed an ability to work beyond his offense’s limitations. His limited field vision combined with plus physical traits gives him a chance to become an average backup in a pro-style offense.”

The Cowboys will carry just two quarterbacks (Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush) into the regular season, which begins Sept. 8 against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Weber, Chunn Return to RB Room

Both backs opened training camp as fill-ins for star holdout Ezekiel Elliott. Both backs were chopped Saturday. Jordan Chunn, a 2018 undrafted free agent, collected 49 yards on 16 carries, and 46 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions, this preseason. Mike Weber, a rookie seventh-rounder, and veteran Darius Jackson, the default No. 1 in Zeke’s stead prior to Tony Pollard’s breakout, were also axed.

Weber and Chunn will provide insurance in the suddenly-unlikely event that Elliott’s standoff rages into Week 1. As of this writing, the Cowboys and their two-time Pro Bowler supposedly are nearing agreement on what will be a lucrative, perhaps record-setting, contract extension.

Cowboys Interested in Paxton Lynch?

Although fairly immaterial now following Thorson’s signing, Dallas reportedly sniffed around 2016 first-round draft bust Paxton Lynch, a name among “several” the Cowboys were mulling. The report didn’t specify whether Lynch would have been added to the 53 or practice squad, but there’s no longer a vacancy in either department.

