Dak Prescott Discloses True Feelings on Contract Situation

Like everyone else, Dak Prescott prefers generational financial security, enough for his family, and his family’s family, and his family’s family’s family.

Unlike everyone else, including his high-profile Dallas Cowboys teammate, Prescott isn’t willing to take the situation into his own hands. No protests, holdouts or excursions to Mexico. No negotiating through the media, nor airing of public laundry.

Just football — and nothing but.

“Obviously I want to see it done,” Prescott said following Thursday’s practice, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “To put a time frame on it, I think I’ve said this before, I’m not going to do that. At this point my focus is all on the Giants and the Giants defense and what this team needs to do to win the game. And next week it will roll to the next opponent. I don’t want to blur my mind or distract myself any with thinking about those talks or thinking about what’s going on when I’ve got enough on my plate to handle. So I’m just focused on the Giants and I’ve got people to take care of [the contract].”

The wheeling-and-dealing Cowboys, fresh off inking running back Ezekiel Elliott to a historic extension, presumably have shifted their focus to Prescott, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, unrestricted free agency inexplicably on the horizon. If things go according to plan — and most have this offseason — the franchise signal-caller won’t sniff the open market.

But the questions are, and have been: When will Prescott put pen to paper? At what cost?

That’s for Dak’s representatives to hammer out, likely using the new Jared Goff deal ($110 million guaranteed) as a baseline. The Cowboys might have little choice but to concede, with some in league circles believing a pact could come together before Sunday’s season-opener.

Owner Jerry Jones didn’t necessarily disagree, saying with a smile Thursday, “We’ve still got three or four days here.” Jones also confirmed, perhaps fairly redundantly, that Prescott is a top priority for the organization.