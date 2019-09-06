Dak Prescott Discloses True Feelings on Contract Situation

Like everyone else, Dak Prescott prefers generational financial security, enough for his family, and his family’s family, and his family’s family’s family.
Unlike everyone else, including his high-profile Dallas Cowboys teammate, Prescott isn’t willing to take the situation into his own hands. No protests, holdouts or excursions to Mexico. No negotiating through the media, nor airing of public laundry.
Just football — and nothing but.
“Obviously I want to see it done,” Prescott said following Thursday’s practice, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “To put a time frame on it, I think I’ve said this before, I’m not going to do that. At this point my focus is all on the Giants and the Giants defense and what this team needs to do to win the game. And next week it will roll to the next opponent. I don’t want to blur my mind or distract myself any with thinking about those talks or thinking about what’s going on when I’ve got enough on my plate to handle. So I’m just focused on the Giants and I’ve got people to take care of [the contract].”
The wheeling-and-dealing Cowboys, fresh off inking running back Ezekiel Elliott to a historic extension, presumably have shifted their focus to Prescott, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, unrestricted free agency inexplicably on the horizon. If things go according to plan — and most have this offseason — the franchise signal-caller won’t sniff the open market.
But the questions are, and have been: When will Prescott put pen to paper? At what cost?
That’s for Dak’s representatives to hammer out, likely using the new Jared Goff deal ($110 million guaranteed) as a baseline. The Cowboys might have little choice but to concede, with some in league circles believing a pact could come together before Sunday’s season-opener.
Owner Jerry Jones didn’t necessarily disagree, saying with a smile Thursday, “We’ve still got three or four days here.” Jones also confirmed, perhaps fairly redundantly, that Prescott is a top priority for the organization.
“I just can’t imagine Dak doesn’t know what we think of him,” he said, via the Cowboys’ official website. “We’re trying to put the best team around him, we want him to win Super Bowls, he’s going to be the quarterback around here for many, many years to come.”
Thus far, Dallas has locked down defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence ($105 million total value), outside linebacker Jaylon Smith ($64 million), right tackle La’el Collins ($50 million), and Elliott ($90 million) with big-money contracts. They still have three players left on their to-do list — Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and cornerback Byron Jones — with roughly $22 million in available salary cap room.
Assuming no movement, Prescott, a 2016 fourth-round pick, will take the field at AT&T Stadium making just $2.02 million for this season.
Coop Not Close to Contract
Prescott is the next man up to the negotiating table, and the Cowboys seem willing to break the bank, while Cooper is left wanting. Team vice president Stephen Jones revealed rather cryptically Thursday that he hasn’t regularly touched base with the 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler’s camp.
“There haven’t been a lot of negotiations with Amari (Cooper), period. And I’m not free to be able to share why,” Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News. “I think at some point we’ll start that. I don’t know what their parameters will be.”
Zeke Pushes for Dak’s Riches
Elliott might be the engine that makes Dallas’ offense go, but there’s no position more important, in all of sports, than the one Prescott plays. The NFL’s reigning rushing champion knows this, and wants the club to ensure the two never don different colors.
“I want to play with him for the rest of my career,” Elliott said, via ESPN. “I’m excited to see what comes.”
