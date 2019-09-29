Dismal Report Emerges on Dak Prescott, Cowboys Contract Talks

It’s more of the same for Dak Prescott in slow-developing contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys that are thisclose to hitting a screeching halt.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that a new deal for the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback is “not close at this time” and no agreement is expected “in the near future.”

“No one doubts that a deal eventually will get done, given that Prescott wants to be in Dallas and the Cowboys want to keep him,” Schefter wrote.

But a deal is not happening anytime soon, despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ recent claims that an extension was “imminent.” This, according to sources, was never the case — this deal has not yet gotten close to being done.”

Schefter added that contract discussions haven’t hit a snag nor suffered a setback, “because a deal has never gotten close and isn’t close now — according to sources.”

This jibes word-for-word with what Schefter’s coworker, ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, reported earlier this week, that it’d be a “huge surprise” if Prescott signs “any time soon.”

What was “imminent” in Week 1 is now considered back-burnered. Prescott’s camp and the Cowboys’ front office have yet to reach a middle ground in months-long deliberations, which may result in the 24-year-old becoming the richest QB in NFL history, whenever the sides strike an accord prior to Prescott hitting unrestricted free agency next March.

It’s gotten to the point that team brass, such as vice president Stephen Jones, will no longer broach the subject, because there’s nothing new to add.

“Everybody knows we want to make a deal. I know Dak wants a deal,” Jones said on Sept. 23. “There are just things that have to get worked out when you have a contract of this magnitude. I just don’t have any feel to say when it’s going to happen.”

Talks reportedly reached an “impasse” prior to Week 2, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that Prescott might be “holding out” for a lucrative short-term megadeal rather than the multi-year extension other Cowboys stars have signed this offseason.

Heading into Sunday, Prescott ranked second in the league in passing TDs (9) and sixth in passing yards (920) and yards per game (306.7). Collectively, Dallas’ offense sits among the top five in every major statistical category: fourth in points (32.3 per game) and passing yards (302.3), and third in total yards (481.3) and rushing yards (179.0).

Dez Warns Dallas About Paying Prescott

In the esteemed opinion of Dez Bryant, the Cowboys are presented with only two choices regarding ex-teammate Dak Prescott:

1. Back up a Brink’s truck to the franchise quarterback’s feet — immediately.

2. Suffer the consequences — eventually.

During a recent appearance on the ThomaHawk Show, a podcast hosted by former NFL players Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins, the legendary Cowboys wide receiver pushed for Prescott’s windfall while cautioning Dallas not to kick the proverbial can down the road.

“I think Dak should get paid. There’s no question,” Bryant said. “You got to look at everything he’s done. Since he’s been in that locker room, he is an outstanding leader. That’s just something that was born inside him. I’m not just doing this talkity-talk-talk stuff; I really do believe that. The way that he correlates with the guys means way more than a pass on the football field. Some quarterbacks have it and some quarterbacks don’t have it, and he has it. He’s going out here, doing way better than people [give him credit for]. He’s just shutting up everybody each and every week.”

“He’s putting the Cowboys in a tough situation,” he added. “Why not go ahead and pay him now? If they wait until the end of the year, they will find themselves in a deep hole of trouble trying to sign Dak to a reasonable contract.”

