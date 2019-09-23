Dak Prescott Blasts Himself for ‘Greedy’ Performance vs. Dolphins

Every NFL quarterback has a throw or two each game he’d kill to get back. Dak Prescott, if he was granted a mulligan for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, would redo the entire first half.

Despite a third consecutive record-making outing, the Dallas Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback publicly admonished himself for a less-than-stellar initial 30 minutes versus visiting Miami in which Prescott completed 9-of-20 passes for 106 yards, one touchdown and a bad interception that stuck squarely in his craw.

“I was just being too greedy,” he told reporters after the 31-6 blowout, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “One of those heat checks or whatever you want to call it. Just trying to do too much in the first half. I said to Kellen (Moore) that was on me in the first half. I was being greedy. That’s why I say it’s a good tape to learn from for me probably in particular more than anybody else of just take what defense gives you. You want those. You get these shots in a couple of games and you get anxious and you want them again. Just stay with it, check it down. Those backs will get as many yards as those deep throws and allow the game to come to me. That’s what I did in the second half.”

The entire Cowboys’ offense seemed out of sync to open the game. Perhaps they took the tanking Fish too lightly or simply were just off their mark, but a 10-6 halftime advantage — which easily could have (should have) been a deficit if not for Miami’s futility — surprised many an observer at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott wasn’t bad, per se, but he took a careless risk on his turnover. Surveying the field with an eternity in the pocket, he floated deep ball intended for a tightly-covered Randall Cobb that was picked by Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain. It was Prescott’s second INT of the season.

Suffice it to say, however, the former Pro Bowl passer rebounded in the second half, tacking 21 points onto a lead they never relinquished. Aided by dual 100-yard rushing efforts from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, Prescott finished 19-of-32 for 246 yards, two TDs and the INT — good for a 91.4 rating. He also added a rushing touchdown, his first of the year, as the Cowboys cruised to 3-0.

Hey, all’s well that ends well.

Dak and Amari: Historic Combination

Cowboys leading receiver Amari Cooper scored six touchdowns in nine games last season, after coming over via trade with the Oakland Raiders. He’s already up to four through three games in 2019, twice finding the end zone against the Dolphins.

According to NFL Research, Cooper’s 10 receiving TDs across his first 12 Cowboys games are the most by any player in franchise history since “at least” 1970. That sound you hear is Cooper’s price tag skyrocketing, and chemistry crystallizing with his QB.

“I think our games match each other’s well,” he said of Prescott, via The Athletic. “Obviously he’s becoming a better player, I’m becoming a better player. I think the sky’s the limit because I think if we can both stick around here for a long time we’ll be able to grow together.”

Cowboys Set Multiple Records vs. Dolphins

Prescott, who set an opening day team record with 405 passing yards, became the seventh QB in franchise history to total 75 touchdown passes, and is the second-fastest QB to reach that mark (51 games).

Meanwhile, the two-headed monster that is Elliott and Pollard became the first Cowboys RB duo to each crack 100 yards in a single game since Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren in 1998.

“I want to help (Tony Pollard) become the best RB he can be,” Elliott said, per The Athletic. “It doesn’t matter that we might be competing for playing time or anything. I want him to become the best back he can be. It’s definitely rewarding seeing him go out there and have the day he had today.”

