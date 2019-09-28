Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence Trash-Talks Saints Ahead of Game

DeMarcus Lawrence is straddling the microscopic line between confident and cocky.

After expressing zero concern about facing the Drew Brees-less-but-still-formidable-Saints in the Superdome on Sunday night, Lawrence did more Lawrence things, firing a well-placed barb toward the direction of the Big Easy.

The outspoken Dallas Cowboys defensive end has a goal in mind for the team’s road trip.

“Go to New Orleans and hear the whole crowd talk about some ‘Who Dat’ or whatever,” Lawrence told David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. “It’s a great opportunity to show them ‘We Dat.’”

Even without Brees, who’s mending a multi-week thumb injury, New Orleans remains a pain in the NFC’s behind, having wallopped the Seahawks in Seattle last Sunday. They sit atop the South division with a 2-1 record and own one of the league’s rowdiest venues, where it’s hard to hear yourself think, let alone escape with a victory.

This is a litmus test for an undefeated Dallas squad that’s stuffed itself against three subpar opponents — the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins — in as many weeks. Like moving from JV to varsity, the level of competition is about to skyrocket, starting in ‘Nawlins.

Just don’t tell Tank.

“To be honest, bro, I don’t know who is 3-0,” Lawrence said, per the DMN. “I don’t know who is winning. I don’t know none of that. All I know is we’ve got a job to do and damn, well, we’re going to do our job.

“Period.”

Lawrence Has No Fear

Citing the Cowboys’ 13-10 win over the Saints in 2018, Lawrence isn’t sweating the showdown of conference powerhouses. Despite a stellar effort last week, backup QB Teddy Bridgewater isn’t Brees. Nowhere close.

But even if he was, Lawrence has adopted a been-there-done-that approach to opposing field generals, many of whom he’s personally escorted to the turf.

“We wear this three-letter word on our shirts and it’s ‘IDM.’ It means, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So we played Brees last year and we came out with the win. Now we got Teddy Bridgewater and we got to come out with the win,” he said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. “It really doesn’t matter who we’re playing. It’s all about doing our job.”

Neither Does Zeke

Are the Cowboys planning accordingly for Sean Payton and company? You bet. Are they worried about toppling New Orleans? You know better.

“We’re excited to go out there and compete every week, go out there and get better,” star running back Ezekiel Elliott said Wednesday, per The Athletic. “But we know we have a big test this Sunday and we got to be clicking on all cylinders to go out there and get this win.”

Elliott, who figures to exploit the Saints’ 25th-ranked run defense (179.0 yards per game), was asked whether the team required added motivation to escape Sunday Night Football with their fourth win.

“I don’t think we need any extra juice,” he said.

