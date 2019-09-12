Ezekiel Elliott Urges Cowboys to Give Him More Carries in Week 2

By design, Ezekiel Elliott was portion-controlled in last Sunday’s season-opening victory. But there are no longer any dietary restrictions for the two-time NFL rushing champion.

It’s time to feed Zeke, says Zeke.

“I think I’m ready now for a normal workload,” Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott said after practice Wednesday, per ESPN.com. “Just depends on how (running backs coach Gary Brown) and Kellen (Moore) and coach Garrett are feeling on Sunday. But if they ask me, I’ll be able to go out there and do it.”

Elliott, who ended a summer-long holdout days before the Week 1 win over New York, played 37 snaps in the 35-17 drubbing, notching 13 carries for 53 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He emerged from the contest in “tolerable” pain, picking up the normal bumps and bruises, but feeling “pretty fresh.”

Elliott practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday as the rust begins to fall off in chunks. The coaches haven’t yet disclosed whether he’ll return to a normal workload in Week 2, but the Pro Bowl back believes his football conditioning is near its peak after training on the sunny beaches of Cabo San Lucas in August.

“There’s a difference in going out there running around and not being hit and then being hit and having to come back and do the same thing,” Elliott said, via ESPN.com. “So that takes a little bit more out of you but, I mean, I think I’m good.”

The Cowboys assumingly exhibited good faith in Elliott’s lead-dog aspirations by waiving RB Jordan Chunn from the 53-man roster on Tuesday, reducing the backfield to rookie Tony Pollard and fullback Jamize Olawale.

Zeke’s Matchup vs. Redskins

Washington finished middle-of-the-pack in run defense last season, but they’re coming off an impressive effort against the Philadelphia Eagles’ trio (Darren Sproles, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders), whom they held to a combined 116 yards in Week 1.

Dallas won’t stray far from its bread-and-butter — that is, shoving Elliott down their throats and history-making quarterback Dak Prescott through the air, utilizing his bevy of weapons. It’s a prime spot for new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, widely hailed following Sunday’s blowout, to flex his play-calling muscles against a second straight divisional opponent.