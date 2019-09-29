Cowboys Fans Invade Superdome for Road Game at Saints [WATCH]

Sunday Night Football could feel like a home contest for the Dallas Cowboys.

While the New Orleans Saints normally boast a distinct advantage, hosting opponents at the ear-poppingly loud Superdome, their Week 4 game is looking like a split between Saints and Cowboys fans.

As captured by Jon Machota of The Athletic:

A line of Cowboys fans outside the Superdome, about 100 in Dak Prescott jerseys pic.twitter.com/frLsagTxny — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 29, 2019

The Prescott jerseys are no surprise as Dallas’ franchise quarterback grew up in Sulphur, La., which is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from New Orleans. He also attended college at Mississipi State, roughly three hours away.

“Excited about that. Going back to Louisiana, going back to my home state, it’ll be fun,” Prescott said earlier this week.



Kickoff from the Big Easy is set for 7:20 p.m. CT, with NBC broadcasting the NFC showdown.

Dak ‘Not Close’ to New Contract

It’s more of the same for Prescott in slow-developing contract negotiations with Dallas that are thisclose to hitting a screeching halt.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that a new deal for the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback is “not close at this time” and no agreement is expected “in the near future.”

“No one doubts that a deal eventually will get done, given that Prescott wants to be in Dallas and the Cowboys want to keep him,” Schefter wrote.

But a deal is not happening anytime soon, despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ recent claims that an extension was “imminent.” This, according to sources, was never the case — this deal has not yet gotten close to being done.”

Schefter added that contract discussions haven’t hit a snag nor suffered a setback, “because a deal has never gotten close and isn’t close now — according to sources.” This jibes word-for-word with what Schefter’s coworker, ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, reported earlier this week, that it’d be a “huge surprise” if Prescott signs “any time soon.”

Jerry Takes Over Bourbon Street [WATCH]

Chants of Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! rung out on New Orleans’ famous roadway on Saturday, as Cowboys owner paraded down Bourbon St. with a drink in hand and a give-no-you-know-what expression plastered across his face.

