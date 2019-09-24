Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Brings to Light Wild Ezekiel Elliott ‘Pony’ Incident

Robert Quinn punctuated his first Cowboys sack last Sunday by busting out a celebratory pony dance. He was praised for his expressive passion and, to be blunt, hilarious moves, simulating a bucking bronco.

Cowboy Up 🤠

Dolphin down 🔥

Robert Quinn gets his first sack for the #DallasCowboys #MIAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/yGWoK9CcWC — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 22, 2019

The dance was made famous by former Raiders All-Pro punter Marquette King, and popularized in Dallas — unbeknownst to many — by superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott.

In his weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spilled the beans on Elliott’s no-longer-secret version of the pony dance, which, to put it lightly, is infinitely more eccentric.

“Well, that’s one of the best I’ve seen, riding that pony,” Jones said, discussing the aftermath of Quinn’s sack. “You know what’s fun is sometimes Zeke will do something like that. He’ll put a towel on or put some shorts on and head down through the middle of the dressing room kind of spanking himself as he emulates riding a horse. And that’s before a game, so you can see what an asset he is on and off the field for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Alrighty then.

If that’s Elliott’s pregame ritual, it’s certainly worked well for him through three games, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 289 rushing yards.

It doesn’t seem to be Quinn’s, though. Merely, it was an outburst of adulation, a feel-good moment for a veteran returning from a two-game suspension and facing the tanking team that dumped him earlier this year. He earned his figurative 15 minutes, posting three tackles, a quarterback hurry and the sack in Dallas’ 31-6 blowout.

“I thought he did an excellent job in the game. He played a lot of snaps, over 40 in the game. Played well against the run, was around the quarterback the whole game, was chasing the ball down from sideline to sideline,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said, per ESPN.com. “Thought he was really active and I thought he did a really good job. And I thought his spirit was contagious throughout our team. I think everybody really felt it in a really positive way.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jerry Shrugs Off Garrett Query

Jones’ radio hit took a turn for the serious when he was asked about potentially extending Garrett, who’s in the final year of his contract. The Cowboys’ czar verbosely declined to address the topic.

“I’m not ignoring your question, but I certainly wouldn’t want to respond in any way because that’s just not what we’d want to do relative to that area of our business,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Garrett has led the Cowboys to a 3-0 start and appears poised to capture his second straight NFC East title. He signed a five-year, $30 million deal in 2015 to remain as head coach, a post he’s held since 2011.

READ NEXT: Troy Aikman Disses Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with Legendary Tweet

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL