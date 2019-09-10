Cowboys WR Randall Cobb’s Status Uncertain After Week 1 Injury

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb picked up a rib injury in Sunday’s demolishing of the Giants that left Jason Garrett guessing on his immediate status.

“We’ll see what his availability is on Wednesday,” the Cowboys’ head coach said Monday.



It’s unclear exactly when Cobb was injured amid Dallas’ 35-17 win over New York. He played 48 offensive snaps (71 percent), third-most after fellow WRs Amari Cooper (52 snaps) and Michael Gallup (53) and quarterback Dak Prescott (65).

The issue doesn’t appear to be overly serious, with Garrett terming it “a little rib thing.”

Cobb, the former Pro Bowler who spent his first eight seasons with Green Bay, was electric in his Dallas debut, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown — one of four thrown by Prescott, who set an opening day franchise record with 405 passing yards.

Sgned to a one-year, $5 million deal in free agency, Cobb is entrenched as the team’s No. 3 wideout behind Cooper and Gallup.

Dallas returns to practice Wednesday in advance of their Week 2 road tilt against the Washington Redskins.

Next Men Up

If Cobb were to miss any practice time or game action, the Cowboys would turn to another shifty veteran, Tavon Austin, to man the resident slot jitterbug role. The club also has Devin Smith as its No. 5 WR and preseason noisemaker Cedrick Wilson on the practice squad.

It’s unlikely this injury sidelines Cobb for his tasty matchup with the Redskins, whom DeSean Jackson just toasted for 154 yards and two scores. He may be limited in the coming days, but look for Cobb to suit up Sunday.

Dallas Cuts RB from 53

Before the Cowboys next hit the grass, they had to do some bottom-of-the-roster tinkering, waiving running back Jordan Chunn. In a corresponding move, the team promoted linebacker Chris Covington from the practice squad.

Chunn played 16 snaps for Dallas — all on special teams — in their conquest of the rival Giants. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys intend to re-sign Chunn to the practice squad Wednesday, provided he clears waivers.

After releasing veteran plodder Alfred Morris prior to the opener, the club is set to move forward with RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard and fullback Jamize Olawale for the duration of the season. This transaction could speak to comfort level Dallas has in Elliott, who totaled 53 yards and a touchdown on a purposely-limited 13 carries against the Giants — his first action of 2019.

