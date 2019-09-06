New Video Shows Cowboys Starter in Massive Bar Brawl [WATCH]

A new video unearthed by TMZ on Friday, two days before the Dallas Cowboys‘ season-opener, shows starting defensive end Tyrone Crawford throwing punches in a wild Florida bar brawl earlier this year.
In the footage, Crawford is seen throwing punches and kicks at bouncers as they were attempting to physically escort the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defender off the Coyote Ugly bar premises in Panama City, Fla., on March 15.
The melee spills out into the bar’s exit with Crawford continuing to swing at staffers. Even responding police officers had trouble disarming the situation. They eventually did, separating Crawford from the crowd while placing his friend in handcuffs.
TMZ had previously released video of the incident, which resulted in a misdemeanor charge of affray for Crawford. The media outlet reports that prosecutors agreed to close the criminal case in July.
We’re told in exchange for completing an anger management assessment and keeping his nose clean for the next six months … he’ll have the charge dropped.
Crawford remains subject to NFL discipline under its personal conduct policy. As of Aug. 22, he was yet to meet with league officials regarding the matter.
Crawford Doesn’t Get ‘C’ Patch
The Cowboys’ 2012 third-round draft pick, Crawford is an underrated yet valuable member of the defense, a five-year starter anchoring a top-ten run defense. So valuable, in fact, that Crawford was among Dallas’ captains for the 2018 campaign.
No such luck this year. The team voted to name quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin (offense), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebacker Jaylon Smith (defense), and safety Jeff Heath (special teams) as the captains for 2019, it was revealed Friday, right around the time the Crawford video leaked.
It’s unclear if the intense altercation factored into Crawford not returning with the ‘C’ on his chest. All things considered, however, it likely didn’t help his cause.
Status for the Season
Crawford, 29, spent most of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to a nagging hip injury. He, along with fellow starter Lawrence (shoulder), were removed from the injured list on Aug. 20 and have since taken part in Dallas’ Week 1 practices.
Crawford, who notched 34 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season, is entering the penultimate year of his six-year, $45.675 million contract, inked in 2015. He’s due to collect $7 million in base salary and will count $10.1 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap — the sixth-highest number currently on payroll.
