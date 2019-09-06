New Video Shows Cowboys Starter in Massive Bar Brawl [WATCH]

A new video unearthed by TMZ on Friday, two days before the Dallas Cowboys‘ season-opener, shows starting defensive end Tyrone Crawford throwing punches in a wild Florida bar brawl earlier this year.

In the footage, Crawford is seen throwing punches and kicks at bouncers as they were attempting to physically escort the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defender off the Coyote Ugly bar premises in Panama City, Fla., on March 15.

The melee spills out into the bar’s exit with Crawford continuing to swing at staffers. Even responding police officers had trouble disarming the situation. They eventually did, separating Crawford from the crowd while placing his friend in handcuffs.

Check it out:

TMZ had previously released video of the incident, which resulted in a misdemeanor charge of affray for Crawford. The media outlet reports that prosecutors agreed to close the criminal case in July.

We’re told in exchange for completing an anger management assessment and keeping his nose clean for the next six months … he’ll have the charge dropped.

Crawford remains subject to NFL discipline under its personal conduct policy. As of Aug. 22, he was yet to meet with league officials regarding the matter.