Daniel Jones Fantasy Outlook: Is Giants QB Worth Waiver Wire Add?

The New York Giants made a big move for their future on Tuesday by opting to hand the keys to the franchise over to a new quarterback. In turn, the decision to name rookie Daniel Jones the starter in Week 3 signals the end of an era, and will send long-time starter Eli Manning to the bench.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the decision, and it means Jones will draw his first start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

End of an era: The #Giants have named Daniel Jones as their starting QB. Eli Manning goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2019

Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Outlook

On a positive note, the only situation where fantasy football players likely had Manning in some type of a starting/superflex role was likely in two-quarterback leagues. But even if that’s not the case, the Giants new starting quarterback will be an interesting fantasy discussion over the coming days.

In Week 3 specifically, he draws a Buccaneers defense which has been surprisingly solid against opposing quarterbacks this season. Per Yahoo Sports’ fantasy scoring, they’ve allowed the seventh-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks this season at 11.44. For comparison’s sake, the Miami Dolphins have been the worst in the NFL, giving up 40.66 points per game.

With that said, the Giants do face both the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 7 most fantasy points to QBs) and Washington Redskins (No. 10) twice still this season. It’s obviously early in the year so there’s a lot of unknown when it comes to how team defenses will shake out, but the potential upside is there for Jones.

Fantasy Football Concerns With Daniel Jones

The most obvious and glaring concern with Jones from a fantasy perspective is the fact that he’s a rookie and has never seen action in a regular-season NFL game. Unfortunately, most fantasy waiver wires won’t be generous enough to let you see how he does in Week 3 before making a call on adding him, so it’s a balance of whether the risk is worth the reward.

Beyond that, while Jones looked great in the preseason, completing 29-of-34 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns, he posted modest numbers during his collegiate career. Over 36 games with the Duke Blue Devils, he completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Daniel Jones Waiver Wire Consensus

There’s a high probability that you wouldn’t use Jones as your starter in Week 3 and probably beyond that unless he catches fire and immediately hits the ground running. In normal fantasy leagues, I’d prioritize other positions and waiver-wire targets over Jones, but don’t mind putting in a claim after those players if you have a middle-tier starting quarterback.

As for two-quarterback and superflex leagues, Jones is a fine addition, especially if you don’t have a second signal-caller or had a player like Ben Roethlisberger or Drew Brees, who’ll miss time due to injury.

Picking up Jones is a move which some fantasy owners may prioritize due to the aforementioned injuries, but if you’re set at the position, looking to other options makes sense. A few names who should rank ahead of the Giants quarterback on waivers this week include Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde and Washington Redskins wideout Terry McLaurin.

